CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

The gang discuss Cheapy’s New Orleans trip, Xbox E3 leaks, NPDs, 5 jobs, and oh so much more!

PS4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 bundle $204 @Boringtechs.com

By Smithers123, Today, 07:52 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 07:52 AM

Saw this advertised on facebook. I'm unsure if they are reputable.

https://boringtechs....-ps4-pro-bundle

#2 woozie2  

woozie2

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

There's a few red flags from what I can tell. One website checker says that boringtechs domain was only registered over 20 days ago, yet the website says they've been around since 2017. There's also the fact that the deals are too good to be true, and they don't accept PayPal.


#3 sirtintly  

sirtintly

Posted Today, 08:06 AM

https://thereviewarea.com/boringtechs/


#4 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1431 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 08:15 AM

Saw this advertised on facebook. I'm unsure if they are reputable.

https://boringtechs....-ps4-pro-bundle

* Prices too good to be true
* No paypal option
* Site registered less than a month ago, not from 2017
* Site registered with a proxy in Canada, return address in US, but in the TOS it said "These Terms of Service and any separate agreements whereby we provide you Services shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of United Kingdom."

I'm gonna have to say straight up BS.

