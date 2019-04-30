PS4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 bundle $204 @Boringtechs.com

Posted Today, 08:15 AM

Saw this advertised on facebook. I'm unsure if they are reputable.



https://boringtechs....-ps4-pro-bundle

* Prices too good to be true* No paypal option* Site registered less than a month ago, not from 2017* Site registered with a proxy in Canada, return address in US, but in the TOS it said "These Terms of Service and any separate agreements whereby we provide you Services shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of United Kingdom."I'm gonna have to say straight up BS.