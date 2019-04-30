PS4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 bundle $204 @Boringtechs.com
https://boringtechs....-ps4-pro-bundle
There's a few red flags from what I can tell. One website checker says that boringtechs domain was only registered over 20 days ago, yet the website says they've been around since 2017. There's also the fact that the deals are too good to be true, and they don't accept PayPal.
* Prices too good to be true
Saw this advertised on facebook. I'm unsure if they are reputable.
* No paypal option
* Site registered less than a month ago, not from 2017
* Site registered with a proxy in Canada, return address in US, but in the TOS it said "These Terms of Service and any separate agreements whereby we provide you Services shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of United Kingdom."
I'm gonna have to say straight up BS.
