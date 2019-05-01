Mortal Kombat 11 - $49.99 @ Best Buy
#1 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2901 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:26 AM
#2 DealHunter CAGiversary! 331 Posts Joined 2.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
#3
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
Already???
I lost interest when I saw it had microtransactions. I doubt I'll ever buy it and if I do it will be used off Ebay so I don't give them any of my money.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2744 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:47 AM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 852 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:30 AM
Microtransactions are not the issue as many of the items you cannot buy. The issue is with it taking so long retrieving enough in game currency to unlock items. Patch came out yesterday and today with a number of changes regarding this and other changes.
I lost interest when I saw it had microtransactions. I doubt I'll ever buy it and if I do it will be used off Ebay so I don't give them any of my money.
More details can be found here: https://t.co/OSorcmSIPz
From what i have read, stay away from switch and pc ports.
Like many games, will probably be $30 within a few months and the eventual complete edition will come out at some point in the future based on past releases.