CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

CAGcast #588: GTA V Forever

The gang discuss Cheapy’s New Orleans trip, Xbox E3 leaks, NPDs, 5 jobs, and oh so much more!

Mortal Kombat 11 - $49.99 @ Best Buy

By litepink, Today, 12:26 AM

litepink

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

:switch::ps4::xb1: $49.99/39.99 GCU

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

Already???

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

I lost interest when I saw it had microtransactions. I doubt I'll ever buy it and if I do it will be used off Ebay so I don't give them any of my money.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

Wow that was quick

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 02:30 AM

I lost interest when I saw it had microtransactions. I doubt I'll ever buy it and if I do it will be used off Ebay so I don't give them any of my money.

Microtransactions are not the issue as many of the items you cannot buy. The issue is with it taking so long retrieving enough in game currency to unlock items. Patch came out yesterday and today with a number of changes regarding this and other changes.

More details can be found here: https://t.co/OSorcmSIPz

From what i have read, stay away from switch and pc ports.

Like many games, will probably be $30 within a few months and the eventual complete edition will come out at some point in the future based on past releases.
