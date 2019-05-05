Fry's Ads 5/5-11

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$29.99
Detective Pikachu
Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset
$39.99
Fallout '76
$54.96
Red Dead Redemption II
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss
$399.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console
Switch
$6.99
Armor3 ReadyBase Charging Stand for Pokeball Plus
$9.99
Hori Pokken Tournament Pro Pad
$14.99
Hori Pokeball Plus Drop & Charge Stand
$17.99
Armor3 Travel Kit
$19.99
Hori Mario L D-Pad Controller
Hori Pikachu L D-Pad Controller
Hori Zelda L D-Pad Controller
$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset
$59.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!
Pokken Tournament DX
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
XBox One
$14.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset
$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset
$39.99
Fallout '76
$54.96
Red Dead Redemption II
less than $69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Black Digital Camouflage Wireless Controller
Phantom White Wireless Controller
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite, Apex Founder's Pack
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft, Apex Founder's Pack
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack
PC
$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset
$39.99
Cougar DeathFire EX Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Fallout '76
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with 7 Color-LED Backlight
$69.99
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device
$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
$349.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$349
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System
Blu-Ray
$13.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$26.99
Justice League: The Fatal Five (4K+Blu)
Mary Queen of Scots (4K+Blu)
Mortal Engines (4K+Blu)
Robin Hood (2018)(4K+Blu)
$36.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
$79.99
The Shield: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 5/5-11
Posted Today, 06:48 PM
