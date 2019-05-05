Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #589: The Best and Driest Seat

CAGcast #589: The Best and Driest Seat

The gang talks Endgame (spoilers only at end of show), Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11, Randy Pitchford’s Borderlands controversy, New VR headsets, next-gen console pricing and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 5/5-11

By fidodido, Today, 06:48 PM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4918 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$29.99
Detective Pikachu
Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun

$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset

$39.99
Fallout '76

$54.96
Red Dead Redemption II

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss

$399.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console

Switch :switch:

$6.99
Armor3 ReadyBase Charging Stand for Pokeball Plus

$9.99
Hori Pokken Tournament Pro Pad

$14.99
Hori Pokeball Plus Drop & Charge Stand

$17.99
Armor3 Travel Kit

$19.99
Hori Mario L D-Pad Controller
Hori Pikachu L D-Pad Controller
Hori Zelda L D-Pad Controller

$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset

$59.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu!
Pokken Tournament DX
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset

$24.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset

$39.99
Fallout '76

$54.96
Red Dead Redemption II

less than $69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Black Digital Camouflage Wireless Controller
Phantom White Wireless Controller

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite, Apex Founder's Pack
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft, Apex Founder's Pack

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League, Apex Founder's Pack

PC :pc:

$29.99
VoltEdge TX40 Game & Go Gaming Headset

$39.99
Cougar DeathFire EX Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Fallout '76
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with 7 Color-LED Backlight

$69.99
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard

$79.99
HornetTek HDMI to USB 3.0 Full HD Video Capture Device

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

$349.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$349
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System

Blu-Ray :br:

$13.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)

$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$26.99
Justice League: The Fatal Five (4K+Blu)
Mary Queen of Scots (4K+Blu)
Mortal Engines (4K+Blu)
Robin Hood (2018)(4K+Blu)

$36.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series

$79.99
The Shield: The Complete Series
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy