CAGcast #589: The Best and Driest Seat

The gang talks Endgame (spoilers only at end of show), Days Gone, Mortal Kombat 11, Randy Pitchford’s Borderlands controversy, New VR headsets, next-gen console pricing and so much more!

Dragon's Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition (PS4) - $17.99 at Best Buy

By Josef, Today, 01:15 AM

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

I noticed Best Buy put this on sale this week for $17.99.  Looks like it still includes the metal case.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6180405

 

Even cheaper if you still have GCU.


omegafinal  

omegafinal

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

When I picked it up earlier today, and to reconfirm so there is no confusion, it is the Battle Hardened Edition with the steelcase and extra goodies. Not the standard edition.


itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted Today, 03:27 AM

welp time to double up and idk why

frankmackeyspam  

frankmackeyspam

Posted Today, 04:15 AM

I was offered an additional $2 off for switching from shipping to store pick up at checkout.


kube00  

kube00

Posted Today, 04:21 AM

I should get this!

lutz  

lutz

Posted Today, 07:55 AM

I was offered an additional $2 off for switching from shipping to store pick up at checkout.

Any tips on how to get this offer? I try to pretend to go for shipping, but no longer gives me the option of $1 off in store pick up.


JCDogg911  

JCDogg911

Posted Today, 09:05 AM

Any tips on how to get this offer? I try to pretend to go for shipping, but no longer gives me the option of $1 off in store pick up.

Same. It used to and now nothing.


