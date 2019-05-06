Dragon's Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition (PS4) - $17.99 at Best Buy

I noticed Best Buy put this on sale this week for $17.99. Looks like it still includes the metal case.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6180405
Even cheaper if you still have GCU.
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
Posted Today, 03:21 AM
When I picked it up earlier today, and to reconfirm so there is no confusion, it is the Battle Hardened Edition with the steelcase and extra goodies. Not the standard edition.
Posted Today, 03:27 AM
Posted Today, 04:15 AM
I was offered an additional $2 off for switching from shipping to store pick up at checkout.
Posted Today, 04:21 AM
Posted Today, 07:55 AM
Any tips on how to get this offer? I try to pretend to go for shipping, but no longer gives me the option of $1 off in store pick up.
Posted Today, 09:05 AM
Same. It used to and now nothing.