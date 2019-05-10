Jump to content

Mario Rabbids + Kingdom Battle - $19.99 @ Best Buy

By SpraykwoN, Today, 01:42 PM

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

Had made a thread about this the other day since the price was the same on Amazon, but they sold out.  Was in Best Buy last night and noticed they now are selling it at the same price.  Not a bad deal and it gets even better with GCU.  I might grab a copy but I figured I would share this for anyone who wanted one.

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

But my backloooooooooog

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

They have it at this price every other week then they jack it back up to $60. 


Investor9872

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

They have it at this price every other week then they jack it back up to $60. 

 

This.   :beer:


