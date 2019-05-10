Had made a thread about this the other day since the price was the same on Amazon, but they sold out. Was in Best Buy last night and noticed they now are selling it at the same price. Not a bad deal and it gets even better with GCU. I might grab a copy but I figured I would share this for anyone who wanted one.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909500
Mario Rabbids + Kingdom Battle - $19.99 @ Best Buy
#1 the Chef CAGiversary! 3003 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:42 PM
Had made a thread about this the other day since the price was the same on Amazon, but they sold out. Was in Best Buy last night and noticed they now are selling it at the same price. Not a bad deal and it gets even better with GCU. I might grab a copy but I figured I would share this for anyone who wanted one.
#2 DontReadThis. CAGiversary! 2060 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
#3 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1183 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:32 PM
They have it at this price every other week then they jack it back up to $60.
#4 CAG Supremo! CAGiversary! 2016 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:35 PM
They have it at this price every other week then they jack it back up to $60.
This.