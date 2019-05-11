Jump to content

- - - - -

AI The Somnium File Limited Edition $59.99 (msrp 89.99) at Target

By FlawlesslyFatal, Today, 07:18 AM

#1 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1442 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

Very likely a price mistake, as price for the PS4 version shows up as $59.99 on both the app and full site desktop, but upon checking out the app will revert back to $89.99, desktop site stays at $59.99.

https://www.target.c...A-54599214]Link

#2 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1095 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 09:47 AM

The LE is $59.99 on Amazon as well.


