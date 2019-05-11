Very likely a price mistake, as price for the PS4 version shows up as $59.99 on both the app and full site desktop, but upon checking out the app will revert back to $89.99, desktop site stays at $59.99.
AI The Somnium File Limited Edition $59.99 (msrp 89.99) at Target
The LE is $59.99 on Amazon as well.