PSN Flash Sale ends 5/13 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 09:59 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   68558 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

https://store.playst...8-FLASHSALE18LP

 

Ends 5/13 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

 

PS4

8-Bit Armies - $14.99 - 50% Off

8-Bit Hordes - $17.99 - 40% Off

8-Bit Invaders - $17.99 - 40% Off

Battlefield V - $29.99 - 50% Off

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off

Battlefield World War Bundle - $49.99 - 50% Off

Call of Cthulhu - $29.99 - 50% Off

Conan Exiles - $29.99 - 40% Off

Devil May Cry 5 - $39.59 - 34% Off

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition - $49.69 - 29% Off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $38.99 - 35% Off

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders - $23.99 - 40% Off

EA Sports 19 Bundle - $49.99 - 50% Off

EA Sports NHL 19 - $17.99 - 70% Off

Farming Simulator 19 - $37.49 - 25% Off

Farming Simulator 19 Premium Edition - $60.29 - 33% Off

FIFA 19 - $17.99 - 70% Off

FIFA 19 Champions Edition - $23.99 - 70% Off

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 - 70% Off

Grip - $19.99 - 50% Off

Guacamelee! 2 - $11.99 - 40% Off

Guacamelee! 2 Complete - $13.79 - 40% Off

The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection - $19.99 - 50% Off

Laser League - $8.99 - 40% Off

Madden NFL 19 - $14.99 - 75% Off

Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition - $19.99 - 75% Off

MLB The Show 19 - $44.99 - 25% Off

MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition - $74.99 - 25% Off

MLB The Show 19 MVP Edition - $52.49 - 25% Off

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 2 - $35.99 - 40% Off

Monster Energy Supercross 2: Special Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off

Moonlighter - $10.99 - 45% Off

MudRunner: American Wilds Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off

NBA Live 19: The One Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off

NHL 19 Legends Edition - 20.99 - 70% Off

NHL 19 Ultimate Edition - $23.99 - 70% Off

One Piece World Seeker - $41.99 - 30% Off

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition - $71.99 - 20% Off

Paw Patrol is on a roll! - $23.99 - 40% Off

Ride 3 - $24.99 - 50% Off

Ride 3 Gold Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off

The Sims 4 - $7.99 - 80% Off

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - $9.99 - 80% Off

SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 - 40% Off

Space Hulk Bundle - $29.99 - 50% Off

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! - $34.99 - 30% Off

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $34.99 - 30% Off

UFC 3 - $11.99 - 70% Off

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition - $17.99 - 70% Off

Vampyr - $23.99 - 60% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Battlefield V - Deluxe Edition Upgrade - $9.99 - 50% Off

Farming Simulator 19 - Season Pass - $39.99 - 20% Off

Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds Challenge Level - $1.39 - 65% Off

Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack - $1.04 - 65% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


#2 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1360 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Sims 4 worth it? Party edition worth $2 more? Never played a sims games before just curious since price is good. Thanks.


