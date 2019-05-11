Jump to content

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console $350 AC @Newegg after promo code

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 10:59 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Promo code is EMCTAUU29. This link may not work, Newegg seems to never like links

 

https://www.newegg.c...000J4&i=&cm_sp=

 

Btw Newegg is pretty strict on their returns, I believe their return policy is as is for games and consoles!


#2 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM

Ps5 right around the corner but id Love one of these suckas
