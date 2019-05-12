Fry's Ads 5/12-18

Posted Today, 05:57 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$16 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $20

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



PS4



$34.99

Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console



Switch



$6.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel



$16.99

Hyperkin The Voyager Carry Case



$19.99

Hori Battle Pad: Luigi Edition

Hori Battle Pad: Mario Edition

Hori Battle Pad: Peach Edition



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

VoltEdge TX30 Game & Go Gaming Headset



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons



Price not listed

Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit

Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set + Blaster



XBox One



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

For Honor

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Vampyr



$34.99

Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset



$39.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76



PC



$44

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse



$59.99

HornetTek 1080p HDMI to USB 3.0 Video Capture Device



$64

Corsair M65 RGB Elite Tunable FPS Optical Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Corsair Dark Core Gaming Mouse



$169.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$19.99

Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable for XBox



$39.99

Atari Flashback Portable

Sony Playstation Classic Console



$299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



$379.99

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System

Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System



Blu-Ray



$7.99

Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)



$12.99

Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?



$14.99

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)



$19.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $27.95

Glass (4K+Blu)

Overlord (4K+Blu)

Widows (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless



$39.99

Kampfer

