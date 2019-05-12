Fry's Ads 5/12-18

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$16 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $20
$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
PS4
$34.99
Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console
Switch
$6.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel
$16.99
Hyperkin The Voyager Carry Case
$19.99
Hori Battle Pad: Luigi Edition
Hori Battle Pad: Mario Edition
Hori Battle Pad: Peach Edition
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
VoltEdge TX30 Game & Go Gaming Headset
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons
Price not listed
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set + Blaster
XBox One
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
For Honor
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Vampyr
$34.99
Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset
$39.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76
PC
$44
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse
$59.99
HornetTek 1080p HDMI to USB 3.0 Video Capture Device
$64
Corsair M65 RGB Elite Tunable FPS Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Corsair Dark Core Gaming Mouse
$169.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable for XBox
$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable
Sony Playstation Classic Console
$299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System
Blu-Ray
$7.99
Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$12.99
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
$19.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $27.95
Glass (4K+Blu)
Overlord (4K+Blu)
Widows (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless
$39.99
Kampfer
Fry's Ads 5/12-18
