Fry's Ads 5/12-18

By fidodido, Today, 05:57 AM

Posted Today, 05:57 AM  

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:57 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$16 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $20
$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

PS4 :ps4:

$34.99
Plantronics RIG 400HS Gaming Headset

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console

Switch :switch:

$6.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Joy-Con Wheel

$16.99
Hyperkin The Voyager Carry Case

$19.99
Hori Battle Pad: Luigi Edition
Hori Battle Pad: Mario Edition
Hori Battle Pad: Peach Edition

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
VoltEdge TX30 Game & Go Gaming Headset

$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons

Price not listed
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Starter Set + Blaster

XBox One :xb1:

$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
For Honor
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Vampyr

$34.99
Plantronics RIG 400HX Gaming Headset

$39.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Fortnite
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Minecraft

$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76

PC :pc:

$44
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$59.99
HornetTek 1080p HDMI to USB 3.0 Video Capture Device

$64
Corsair M65 RGB Elite Tunable FPS Optical Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Corsair Dark Core Gaming Mouse

$169.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable for XBox

$39.99
Atari Flashback Portable
Sony Playstation Classic Console

$299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System

Blu-Ray :br:

$7.99
Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)

$12.99
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?

$14.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Pacific Rim: Uprising (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
The Purge: Anarchy (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

$19.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $27.95
Glass (4K+Blu)
Overlord (4K+Blu)
Widows (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless

$39.99
Kampfer
 


