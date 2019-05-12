Cheapest I’ve seen on the One. Obviously has been much cheaper on PS4.
https://www.gamestop...mans-sky/161089
No Man’s Sky $19.99, Xbox One,“New”, GS
By mrclutch, Today, 11:59 AM
#1
Posted Today, 11:59 AM
#2
Posted Today, 12:39 PM
Just in time for the huge update that we will be getting sometime in June. I don't think that the Xbox will have the VR mode that PC and PS4 are getting though.
#3
Posted Today, 01:16 PM
I am semi interested but dang it it's so hard to go back to games with the rate at which games are coming out lately. Which of course explains why do many are dropped so fast in price to try and remain relevant
#4
Posted Today, 02:05 PM
Is there anything in the Xbox One version that sets it apart from the PS4 version? VR mode has me leaning towards the PS4 version.