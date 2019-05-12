Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

The gang talks Loot Box Bills, Youtubers and CEOs in trouble, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Mordhau, Days Gone, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

No Man’s Sky $19.99, Xbox One,“New”, GS

By mrclutch, Today, 11:59 AM

#1 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4151 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 11:59 AM

Cheapest I’ve seen on the One. Obviously has been much cheaper on PS4.

https://www.gamestop...mans-sky/161089

#2 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   477 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Just in time for the huge update that we will be getting sometime in June. I don't think that the Xbox will have the VR mode that PC and PS4 are getting though.

#3 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:16 PM

I am semi interested but dang it it's so hard to go back to games with the rate at which games are coming out lately. Which of course explains why do many are dropped so fast in price to try and remain relevant

#4 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5391 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

Is there anything in the Xbox One version that sets it apart from the PS4 version?  VR mode has me leaning towards the PS4 version.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy