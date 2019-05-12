Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

The gang talks Loot Box Bills, Youtubers and CEOs in trouble, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Mordhau, Days Gone, and so much more!

* - - - - 4 votes

Gamestop PRO day sale Saturday May 18th (Ad is live)

By Sugarbeats, May 12 2019 09:42 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 12 May 2019 - 09:42 PM

As seen from their weekly ad preview, over $2,650 in savings for PRO members!

 

Ad is now live!

 

https://www.gamestop...ES_wDigital.pdf

 

B1G1 50% all used games!

 

PS4/Xbone $39.99

 

Dead or Alive 6

Devil May Cry 5

Jump Force

One Piece World Seeker

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 2 

The Division 2

 

$34.99

 

Fallout 76

 

$29.99

 

Battlefield V

CoD Black Ops 4

FIFA 19

God of War 

Just Cause 4

Marvels's Spider-man

 

$24.99

 

The SIMS 4

Crash Nsane Trilogy

Dragon Quest XI

 

PS4/Xbone $19.99

 

AC 3 Remastered 

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

Far Cry New Dawn

Just Dance 2019

Naruto Buroto: Shinobi Striker

 

$14.99

 

GTA V Premium Edition

 

$9.99

 

Need for Speed Payback

UFC 3

 

MISC deals

 

Free $50 GC with purchase of any Xbox One console

 


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14229 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 12 May 2019 - 09:44 PM

Neat.


#3 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2659 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted 12 May 2019 - 09:46 PM

Kinda pointless without the ad, but thanks anyway

#4 Versafied   Formerly known as vlv723 CAGiversary!   2940 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Versafied

Posted 12 May 2019 - 09:55 PM

Getting ready for Meh the 18th

#5 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   510 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 12 May 2019 - 10:57 PM

Shipping kills it.


#6 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2551 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted 12 May 2019 - 11:52 PM

Just renewed after waiting a while so will keep an eye out. Thanks OP.


#7 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted 13 May 2019 - 12:03 AM

Hope its on steroids.

#8 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2659 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted 13 May 2019 - 02:17 AM

Getting ready for Meh the 18th

:applause:


#9 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1283 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 13 May 2019 - 02:19 AM

Kinda pointless without the ad, but thanks anyway


Well I was gonna buy a game this week and now I'm gonna hold up for this, so not entirely useless.

#10 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:33 AM

Yeah keep disabling cag16 and keep raising the price back up of games on pro day gamestop

#11 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1163 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:37 AM

Can I wait until I see the deals to go Pro, or is this only for existing members?


#12 the_red_tide  

the_red_tide

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:48 AM

Can I wait until I see the deals to go Pro, or is this only for existing members?

The deals are available to browse publicly on the site or in store via the advertisement.


#13 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:58 AM

so what is the point of this thread

#14 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:59 AM

so what is the point of this thread

to be "first"


#15 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   1004 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted 13 May 2019 - 03:59 AM

Mike Francesa caliber prediction: PS Classic $29.99

#16 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 13 May 2019 - 04:28 AM

Is bestbuy still doing the free steelbook with purchase of anthem instore? My local bb still have plenty of em

#17 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 13 May 2019 - 05:57 AM

Anthem lol

My boss at work bought it day one regrets it every day.

#18 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3570 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted 13 May 2019 - 09:51 AM

Is bestbuy still doing the free steelbook with purchase of anthem instore? My local bb still have plenty of em


Yes

#19 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1163 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted 13 May 2019 - 06:57 PM

The deals are available to browse publicly on the site or in store via the advertisement.

Thanks. But what I meant was, if I see something in the sale that I want to buy, can I join Pro that day and purchase it? Or am I locked out because I wasn't Pro before the 18th?


#20 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted 13 May 2019 - 07:00 PM

Thanks. But what I meant was, if I see something in the sale that I want to buy, can I join Pro that day and purchase it? Or am I locked out because I wasn't Pro before the 18th?

You can join the day of.


#21 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 13 May 2019 - 07:16 PM

so what is the point of this thread

 

To purchase items that are on sale.


#22 funkmonker  

funkmonker

Posted 13 May 2019 - 07:17 PM

The deals are available to browse publicly on the site or in store via the advertisement.

I'm not seeing it on the website

Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

#23 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 13 May 2019 - 08:15 PM

When I get a sneak peek at the ad I got you guys 😉

#24 Nesmaniac   8 bit heaven CAGiversary!   1361 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Nesmaniac

Posted 13 May 2019 - 09:22 PM

I'm hopeful for some switch games since I've been showing my switch some love recently which it deserves. Mario Kart for 30-35 would be awesome as well as a pro controller at that price but I won't hold my breath. Nintendo don't have to put their games on sale probably won't be that cheap by the time PS6 comes out.


#25 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   1042 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted 13 May 2019 - 10:27 PM

I hope there is a 90% trade in deal and a Buy 2 Get 7 free.

#26 the_red_tide  

the_red_tide

Posted 14 May 2019 - 01:08 AM

I'm not seeing it on the website

Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

Of course not, because they have not been released yet.  Should be released on Friday.


#27 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 14 May 2019 - 02:05 AM

Yes


Thank you. It’s not showing up anymore online

#28 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted 14 May 2019 - 04:47 AM

Will GTA be on sale

#29 funkmonker  

funkmonker

Posted 14 May 2019 - 05:02 AM

Of course not, because they have not been released yet. Should be released on Friday.

Thanks doodoo head

Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

#30 FloriDUH JBot   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   888 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

FloriDUH JBot

Posted 14 May 2019 - 11:28 AM

Used to be PUR, used to shop GS regularly. But they closed a bunch of stores around me. Now the nearest is about 25 min away. Haven't shopped there since nor renewed PUR. The stores they closed always did well. Oh well, they literally drove away customers. Seems like a good plan.

Sent from my SM-P580 using Tapatalk
