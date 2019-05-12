Gamestop PRO day sale Saturday May 18th (Ad is live)

Posted 14 May 2019 - 11:28 AM

Used to be PUR, used to shop GS regularly. But they closed a bunch of stores around me. Now the nearest is about 25 min away. Haven't shopped there since nor renewed PUR. The stores they closed always did well. Oh well, they literally drove away customers. Seems like a good plan.



Sent from my SM-P580 using Tapatalk

