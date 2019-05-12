Jump to content

- - - - -

Gamestop PRO day sale Saturday May 18th

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 09:42 PM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM

As seen from their weekly ad preview, over $2,650 in savings for PRO members!


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14229 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

Neat.


#3 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2658 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Kinda pointless without the ad, but thanks anyway

#4 Versafied   Formerly known as vlv723 CAGiversary!   2937 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Versafied

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Getting ready for Meh the 18th

#5 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   507 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Shipping kills it.


#6 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2551 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Yesterday, 11:52 PM

Just renewed after waiting a while so will keep an eye out. Thanks OP.


#7 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted Today, 12:03 AM

Hope its on steroids.

#8 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2658 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Getting ready for Meh the 18th

:applause:


#9 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1282 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

Kinda pointless without the ad, but thanks anyway


Well I was gonna buy a game this week and now I'm gonna hold up for this, so not entirely useless.
