PS4 1 TB LE Steel Gray (Days of Play) $299?
Posted Today, 12:48 PM
Https://youtu.be/yg0X7d0GKUA
Posted Today, 12:53 PM
Looks nice. It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game. I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.
Posted Today, 01:06 PM
Posted Today, 01:11 PM
Posted Today, 01:37 PM
It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it. If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
It was revealed last week during the state of play. So yeah, itll be regular priced at 299.99. Will be like the blue one and come out the week of E3.
Posted Today, 03:18 PM
$299 is $100 too much for a 1 TB non-Pro system in 2019.
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it. If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale
$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.
