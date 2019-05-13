Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

The gang talks Loot Box Bills, Youtubers and CEOs in trouble, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Mordhau, Days Gone, and so much more!

PS4 1 TB LE Steel Gray (Days of Play) $299?

By Smithers123, Today, 12:48 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 12:48 PM

It's official not sure about the price, we got the ugly blue last year. This year Sony releasing a sexy steel color.

Https://youtu.be/yg0X7d0GKUA

#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1694 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 12:53 PM

Looks nice.  It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game.  I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.


#3 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Today, 01:06 PM

Finally a color that would have looked good on the PS4 PRO, too bad, another missed opportunity.

#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

Looks like a run of the mill ps4

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

Looks nice.  It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game.  I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.

It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it.  If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale


#6 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

It was revealed last week during the state of play. So yeah, itll be regular priced at 299.99. Will be like the blue one and come out the week of E3.


#7 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   590 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

$299 is $100 too much for a 1 TB non-Pro system in 2019.


#8 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10271 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it.  If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale

$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.


