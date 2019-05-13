PS4 1 TB Slim LE Steel Gray (Days of Play) $299

It's official not sure about the price, we got the ugly blue last year. This year Sony releasing a sexy steel color.
Https://youtu.be/yg0X7d0GKUA
https://www.digitalt...-playstation-4/
Posted Yesterday, 12:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:53 PM
Looks nice. It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game. I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.
Posted Yesterday, 01:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM
It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it. If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale
Posted Yesterday, 02:20 PM
It was revealed last week during the state of play. So yeah, itll be regular priced at 299.99. Will be like the blue one and come out the week of E3.
Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM
$299 is $100 too much for a 1 TB non-Pro system in 2019.
Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM
$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.
Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM
Sounds right. I did $249+tax at Frys when they were also including a Fry's GC.
Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM
Don't really understand why Sony doesn't do this as the Pro model. Smh
Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM
I was wrong then. I've never seen the MSRP drop below $299 on the 1TBs
Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM
It's been so long, I'm not sure why they priced this console differently. I DO remember getting $225 trading it in at GameStop though. I probably could have gotten more from some random thug on the internet, but I don't like random thugs.
Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM
We all make poor trade decisions
Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM
I checked and I paid $299 which was the MSRP of the unit last year. The MSRP this year is $299 as well which is current PS4 MSRP.
Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM
They should add fallout 76 as a pack in game that drove the OneX down by 100$
Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM
The price was $249 at all retailers if it was in stock during the Days of Play sale. I bought the gold one too... hideous. Fortunately I slapped a Pitt. Penguins skin on it that looks great.
