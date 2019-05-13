Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

The gang talks Loot Box Bills, Youtubers and CEOs in trouble, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Mordhau, Days Gone, and so much more!

PS4 1 TB Slim LE Steel Gray (Days of Play) $299

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 12:48 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 12:48 PM

It's official not sure about the price, we got the ugly blue last year. This year Sony releasing a sexy steel color.

Https://youtu.be/yg0X7d0GKUA

 

https://www.digitalt...-playstation-4/


#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1696 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 12:53 PM

Looks nice.  It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game.  I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.


#3 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

john718

Posted Yesterday, 01:06 PM

Finally a color that would have looked good on the PS4 PRO, too bad, another missed opportunity.

#4 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

Looks like a run of the mill ps4

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 01:37 PM

Looks nice.  It better be less than $299 though, considering the BF $199 deal for similar console + game.  I purchased the gold one from 2-3 years back and that was $249 I believe.

It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it.  If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale


#6 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted Yesterday, 02:20 PM

It was revealed last week during the state of play. So yeah, itll be regular priced at 299.99. Will be like the blue one and come out the week of E3.


#7 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   592 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 PM

$299 is $100 too much for a 1 TB non-Pro system in 2019.


#8 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10273 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM

It's not BF and $299 is still the MSRP on it.  If you only paid $249 for the gold one, it was on sale

$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.


#9 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1696 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM

$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.

Sounds right.  I did $249+tax at Frys when they were also including a Fry's GC.


#10 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3009 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM

Don't really understand why Sony doesn't do this as the Pro model.  Smh


#11 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM

$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.

I was wrong then.  I've never seen the MSRP drop below $299 on the 1TBs


#12 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   10273 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 04:29 PM

I was wrong then.  I've never seen the MSRP drop below $299 on the 1TBs

It's been so long, I'm not sure why they priced this console differently.  I DO remember getting $225 trading it in at GameStop though. :)  I probably could have gotten more from some random thug on the internet, but I don't like random thugs. :D


#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

It's been so long, I'm not sure why they priced this console differently.  I DO remember getting $225 trading it in at GameStop though. :)  I probably could have gotten more from some random thug on the internet, but I don't like random thugs. :D

We all make poor trade decisions


#14 bojay1997   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6190 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

bojay1997

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

I was wrong then.  I've never seen the MSRP drop below $299 on the 1TBs

I checked and I paid $299 which was the MSRP of the unit last year.  The MSRP this year is $299 as well which is current PS4 MSRP.  


#15 Kamagii   Ninja Gaiden speedrunner CAGiversary!   3422 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Kamagii

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM

They should add fallout 76 as a pack in game that drove the OneX down by 100$


#16 Moofboy   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   367 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Moofboy

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM

$249 was the pre-order price and the in-store price if you were lucky to find one.

The price was $249 at all retailers if it was in stock during the Days of Play sale. I bought the gold one too... hideous. Fortunately I slapped a Pitt. Penguins skin on it that looks great.
