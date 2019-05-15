GameFly Pre-Played Blowout Is Back

It is back with free shipping.
Fallout 76 $12.99
Shadow of the tomb Raider 17.99
Vampyr 14.99 was 19.99 yesterday for xbox must not be selling
https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale
Thanks for posting. Looked through the list, but none of the prices look that stellar for the titles shown.
$12.99 for Fallout 76. I'm such an idiot, buying that fucking game twice and then buying a digital copy (with free credit) because $40 seemed like a great price.
The sales used to be good through Gamefly, now it feels like buying a Switch game new. Pay a little extra along with some tax.
I’d give Fallout 76 a shot at that price, but I wanted to buy two copies
I know in the past they did not, unless you used two separate accounts.
Does GameFly not let you buy multiple copies of the same game?
They used to always have a couple of decent buys on these sales. Not anymore.
I don't get all of the hate for this sale.
Just Cause 4, Hitman 2, Battlefield 5 and Fallout 76 are the lowest prices I've seen so far.
You might not want them, but the prices seem fine to me.
Geez, language! There are kids on this forum!
This sale is Amazon bad.
We don't want or need logic here.
I got Fallout 76 for $15 on launch week, sold it for $40 to gamestop with a trade in bonus before the 30 day $30 guarantee was over. So, I think I did better for that one... but $13 is a good price, and I'm sure the game is better now than it was launch weekend.
Yeah......about that.....
Wow, those prices are terrible. I didnt see one thing I havent seen cheaper someplace else for a new copy at some point.
