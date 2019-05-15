Jump to content

GameFly Pre-Played Blowout Is Back

By gepet0, Yesterday, 10:18 AM

gepet0  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 AM

It is back with free shipping. 

 

Fallout 76 $12.99  

 

Shadow of the tomb Raider 17.99

Vampyr 14.99   was 19.99  yesterday for xbox  must not be selling

 

https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale


Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Yesterday, 11:54 AM

Does GameFly not let you buy multiple copies of the same game?

I’d give Fallout 76 a shot at that price, but I wanted to buy two copies

Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted Yesterday, 12:32 PM

Thanks for posting. Looked through the list, but none of the prices look that stellar for the titles shown.


BadBrains  

BadBrains

Posted Yesterday, 01:34 PM

I picked up all star fruit racing yesterday. Love kart racers

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Yesterday, 02:23 PM

$12.99 for Fallout 76. I'm such an idiot, buying that fucking game twice and then buying a digital copy (with free credit) because $40 seemed like a great price.


EJam3s01  

EJam3s01

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

The sales used to be good through Gamefly, now it feels like buying a Switch game new.  Pay a little extra along with some tax.


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 04:11 PM


I’d give Fallout 76 a shot at that price, but I wanted to buy two copies


Who hurt you?

Stormedtrooper  

Stormedtrooper

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 PM

Does GameFly not let you buy multiple copies of the same game?

I’d give Fallout 76 a shot at that price, but I wanted to buy two copies

I know in the past they did not, unless you used two separate accounts.

jvang117  

jvang117

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM

Thread title should be “GameFly Pre-Played Blowout Is Wack”

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:45 PM

This sale is Amazon bad.

dracula  

dracula

Posted Today, 03:14 AM

They used to always have a couple of decent buys on these sales.  Not anymore.


Zipomatic2  

Zipomatic2

Posted Today, 03:14 AM

I don't get all of the hate for this sale.

 

Just Cause 4, Hitman 2, Battlefield 5 and Fallout 76 are the lowest prices I've seen so far.

 

You might not want them, but the prices seem fine to me.


Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Today, 03:47 AM

This sale is Amazon bad.

Geez, language! There are kids on this forum!

Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

I don't get all of the hate for this sale.

 

Just Cause 4, Hitman 2, Battlefield 5 and Fallout 76 are the lowest prices I've seen so far.

 

You might not want them, but the prices seem fine to me.

We don't want or need logic here.


Dustmite72  

Dustmite72

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

I got Fallout 76 for $15 on launch week, sold it for $40 to gamestop with a trade in bonus before the 30 day $30 guarantee was over.  So, I think I did better for that one... but $13 is a good price, and I'm sure the game is better now than it was launch weekend.


Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

I got Fallout 76 for $15 on launch week, sold it for $40 to gamestop with a trade in bonus before the 30 day $30 guarantee was over.  So, I think I did better for that one... but $13 is a good price, and I'm sure the game is better now than it was launch weekend.

Yeah......about that.....


Epic_Bean  

Epic_Bean

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Wow, those prices are terrible. I didnt see one thing I havent seen cheaper someplace else for a new copy at some point.


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 10:12 AM

I dont think they are all that bad.

Picked up:

Crackdown 3 $14.99

Onimusha $14.99 (not much of a savings but not terrible)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider $17.99 (not terrible)

Vampyr $14.99 (I missed this in the Microsoftstore sale for this price earlier)
