Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Johnston306 is absolutely correct. The last few times I rented games from Redbox (about 3 years ago), there was just a paper copy printout of the disc, along with barcode. The actual disc had been stolen. Reported to Redbox and they didn't seem very concerned...just acknowledged that "it happens". Was going to do a consumer story with the local NBC station in my town about it but they had breaking news and had to cancel.

Needless to say, I don't rent games from Redbox anymore. According to online reports, this fraud has been going on for years.