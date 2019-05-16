Jump to content

Nintendo $50 eShop Digital Code $41.95

By Labyrinthcc, Today, 05:13 AM

#1 Labyrinthcc  

Labyrinthcc

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

https://www.massgeni...22162d0e5e5fa8a

 

Note, you must be logged into your account and click on the "Join Power Deal" circle button to add item to cart.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:40 AM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Do they allow pay pal?

#3 infectedpsyche  

infectedpsyche

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

1. There’s 4.5% cash back on Ebates.
2. This seems to be a physical card that’s mailed to you.

#4 Labyrinthcc  

Labyrinthcc

Posted Today, 06:02 AM

Do they allow pay pal?

Seems only accept credit cards from their payment infos.


Bing147

Posted Today, 10:51 AM  

Bing147

Posted Today, 10:51 AM

1. There’s 4.5% cash back on Ebates.
2. This seems to be a physical card that’s mailed to you.

It pretty clearly says digital code all over the page...  regardless, this is an excellent deal to combine with the vouchers announced yesterday.


