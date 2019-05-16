Jump to content

CAGcast #590: Catastrophe

The gang talks Loot Box Bills, Youtubers and CEOs in trouble, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Mordhau, Days Gone, and so much more!

- - - - -

AMAZON - Agony XBOX One $8.58 W/Prime REG $39.99

By MichaelGTdriver, Yesterday, 06:10 PM

#1 MichaelGTdriver   ビーグル CAGiversary!   1367 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

MichaelGTdriver

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM

https://www.amazon.c...DXDKGEQBB6&th=1

 

No?


#2 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1634 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

Isn’t this is game really bad and also the devs wanted to include the option to rape demons in the PC version? No thanks.

#3 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3475 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

You literally linked to Amazon which provides reviews including the terms: All Bad EverythingSave Your Money!!! Game is broken!!! Unplayable in its current state. I Thought It Couldn’t Be as Bad as the Reviews Suggest ...

 

To be fair, there were a couple of positive reviews.  There's always a few crazy people everywhere.


#4 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

No? No.

#5 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   13620 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM

Isn’t this is game really bad and also the devs wanted to include the option to rape demons in the PC version? No thanks.

YOU MEAN YOU CAN'T??? No thanks indeed!


#6 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1970 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

From the reviews it seems like playing the game is like having someone shove their dicks in both your ears. I guess if that’s your fetish, $9 isn’t a bad deal...

#7 Doubletriplekill   Pepridge Farm Members CAGiversary!   85 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Doubletriplekill

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

This sums up why there is a difference between being CAG and DAG.

#8 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   33 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

Paying anything for this world be AGONY!

#9 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3688 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

The team who made this game needs to be castrated.

#10 NFLGameDay97   Surveying the Field CAG Veteran   84 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

NFLGameDay97

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

How disrespectful to Dante Alighieri!!!  What a horrible game.


