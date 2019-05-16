AMAZON - Agony XBOX One $8.58 W/Prime REG $39.99

https://www.amazon.c...DXDKGEQBB6&th=1
Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM
You literally linked to Amazon which provides reviews including the terms: All Bad Everything, Save Your Money!!! Game is broken!!! Unplayable in its current state. I Thought It Couldn’t Be as Bad as the Reviews Suggest ...
To be fair, there were a couple of positive reviews. There's always a few crazy people everywhere.
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:24 PM
Isn’t this is game really bad and also the devs wanted to include the option to rape demons in the PC version? No thanks.
YOU MEAN YOU CAN'T??? No thanks indeed!
Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
How disrespectful to Dante Alighieri!!! What a horrible game.