Amazon offers $50 Battle.net Store Gift Card for $40.72. Digital code should be emailed immediately upon purchase, or viewable in your digital goods on Amazon.

Great time to stock up on store credit if you plan to play WoW classic (you can double dip on discounts by buying 90 day bulk for another 6% off). Note: this cannot be used on physical goods from their gear store and only applies to digital shop items such as game time, mounts, pets, or games.