CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

RE7 Gold Edition Xbox One $15.99 Frys

By Freeze Time, Today, 07:11 AM

Freeze Time  

Posted Today, 07:11 AM

https://www.frys.com...CH:MAIN_RSLT_PG

 

The Xbox One version is on clearance for $15.99 so if you don't have PSVR and have an Xbox One, get this version instead. Awesome deal for an awesome game with the DLC!


zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Wow, Fry's having an actual deal? What year is it?


