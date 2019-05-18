RE7 Gold Edition Xbox One $15.99 Frys

https://www.frys.com...CH:MAIN_RSLT_PG
The Xbox One version is on clearance for $15.99 so if you don't have PSVR and have an Xbox One, get this version instead. Awesome deal for an awesome game with the DLC!
Jump to content
Posted Today, 07:11 AM
https://www.frys.com...CH:MAIN_RSLT_PG
The Xbox One version is on clearance for $15.99 so if you don't have PSVR and have an Xbox One, get this version instead. Awesome deal for an awesome game with the DLC!
Posted Today, 07:53 AM
Wow, Fry's having an actual deal? What year is it?