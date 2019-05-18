Jump to content

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) - $38.39

By kobe92, May 18 2019 07:22 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 18 May 2019 - 07:22 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $38.39

 

 

 

 


#2 THT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   90 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

THT

Posted 18 May 2019 - 07:55 PM

Great deal. Thanks for sharing!


#3 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted 18 May 2019 - 08:09 PM

Have not seen it this cheap in a minute. And i was expiring next month.THX


#4 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 19 May 2019 - 12:58 AM

True, I believe that's the lowest price they are offering.


#5 Necremis   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   100 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Necremis

Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:19 AM

Thank you for this link, best price in a while, and no tax.  $39.95 out the door.


#6 menikmati   Isolation, self-damnation CAGiversary!   3586 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

menikmati

Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:29 AM

Lowest price I've seen in a long while and instant delivery.

 

Thanks OP.


#7 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted 19 May 2019 - 12:39 PM

Great deal! 👍

#8 john718   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   205 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

john718

Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:13 PM

Since there is no longer any PS3 or Vita free games with this subscription, it's very hard to even get it at this price....I'll pass and wait until Sony gives me a better incentive to renew.

#9 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1918 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted 19 May 2019 - 02:33 PM

Who even plays Vita and PS3 anymore? The latest games are a disappointment: two budget titles, but you still need Plus to play Overwatch, Fortnite, and any other game online. 


#10 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5296 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 19 May 2019 - 04:43 PM

No, you don't need it to play Fortnite or any F2P game. Hopefully more people drop the service, then the platform holders can't charge us for playing online. I'd rather pay $100 more upfront on a new system without a subscription requirement like PS3.

#11 Calamitous Intent  

Calamitous Intent

Posted 19 May 2019 - 06:18 PM

I would too. But console gaming is based on convenience and the big three know it. Put the disk in and play and get you wallet out while you are at it. 


#12 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5717 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 19 May 2019 - 09:29 PM

This was perfect seeing my sub was up in 5 days thanks again OP


#13 gumbyx84   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   52 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

gumbyx84

Posted 19 May 2019 - 11:12 PM

Thank for positing this. My subscription ends next week and I was looking for a deal online. Beats Newegg by $10.04


#14 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 20 May 2019 - 12:56 AM

I believe it is very hard to find it for lower price by Sony.


#15 kamui999   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   15 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

kamui999

Posted 20 May 2019 - 01:57 AM

Perfect timing I got my renewal update this week and was looking for a good deal to pop-up. Thanks CAG!!


#16 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1017 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted 20 May 2019 - 04:59 PM

Now showing $43.49 for me.  Still a good deal, but I was hoping for $40 or under!


#17 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   3019 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted 20 May 2019 - 05:59 PM

Mine auto renewed last Friday for full price


Fucking fail lol


#18 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 20 May 2019 - 06:12 PM

Can't you just keep making new accounts every two weeks and signing up for a free two-week trial? I mean, it's a little bit of a pain in the butt but only takes like 5 minutes or so and you don't have to pay any money.

#19 mrosnwo  

mrosnwo

Posted 21 May 2019 - 05:43 AM

If you dont care about things like friends, trophies, free ps+ games that wont carry over, sure.

#20 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted 21 May 2019 - 08:24 AM

I'm confused. I thought all users on your PS4 could play any games downloaded on that PS4.

#21 the_ENEMY_   Undead CAGiversary!   1091 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

the_ENEMY_

Posted 21 May 2019 - 01:25 PM

im on the fence. i have a year left but this is pretty good. i stocked up a while ago when they were $30 on black friday


#22 mrosnwo  

mrosnwo

Posted 21 May 2019 - 06:45 PM

When your sub expires, all the free ps+ games are locked unless you renew, regardless if they're downloaded or not.

#23 Havoc1701   KHAAAAN!!! CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Havoc1701

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Price has dropped to $38.39.  Glad I was dragging my feet.


#24 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1017 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted Yesterday, 01:36 PM

Me too!  Thanks for the heads-up!  I just picked up one year, already got the code in an email, and added it to my account!


#25 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

Yes, just noticed and updated the post and title. 

 

Lowest price again.


#26 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Yesterday, 08:26 PM

Thanks. Ordered one and email delivery was pretty much instant.


