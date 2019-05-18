PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) - $42.19

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $42.19
Posted 18 May 2019 - 07:22 PM
CDKeys has PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $42.19
Posted 18 May 2019 - 07:55 PM
Great deal. Thanks for sharing!
Posted 18 May 2019 - 08:09 PM
Have not seen it this cheap in a minute. And i was expiring next month.THX
Posted 19 May 2019 - 12:58 AM
True, I believe that's the lowest price they are offering.
Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:19 AM
Thank you for this link, best price in a while, and no tax. $39.95 out the door.
Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:29 AM
Lowest price I've seen in a long while and instant delivery.
Thanks OP.
Posted 19 May 2019 - 12:39 PM
Posted 19 May 2019 - 01:13 PM
Posted 19 May 2019 - 02:33 PM
Since there is no longer any PS3 or Vita free games with this subscription, it's very hard to even get it at this price....I'll pass and wait until Sony gives me a better incentive to renew.
Who even plays Vita and PS3 anymore? The latest games are a disappointment: two budget titles, but you still need Plus to play Overwatch, Fortnite, and any other game online.
Posted 19 May 2019 - 04:43 PM
Posted 19 May 2019 - 06:18 PM
No, you don't need it to play Fortnite or any F2P game. Hopefully more people drop the service, then the platform holders can't charge us for playing online. I'd rather pay $100 more upfront on a new system without a subscription requirement like PS3.
I would too. But console gaming is based on convenience and the big three know it. Put the disk in and play and get you wallet out while you are at it.
Posted 19 May 2019 - 09:29 PM
This was perfect seeing my sub was up in 5 days thanks again OP
Posted 19 May 2019 - 11:12 PM
Thank for positing this. My subscription ends next week and I was looking for a deal online. Beats Newegg by $10.04
Posted 20 May 2019 - 12:56 AM
I believe it is very hard to find it for lower price by Sony.
Posted 20 May 2019 - 01:57 AM
Perfect timing I got my renewal update this week and was looking for a good deal to pop-up. Thanks CAG!!
Posted 20 May 2019 - 04:59 PM
Now showing $43.49 for me. Still a good deal, but I was hoping for $40 or under!
Posted 20 May 2019 - 05:59 PM
Mine auto renewed last Friday for full price
Fucking fail lol
Posted 20 May 2019 - 06:12 PM
Posted 21 May 2019 - 05:43 AM
Can't you just keep making new accounts every two weeks and signing up for a free two-week trial? I mean, it's a little bit of a pain in the butt but only takes like 5 minutes or so and you don't have to pay any money.
Posted 21 May 2019 - 08:24 AM
If you dont care about things like friends, trophies, free ps+ games that wont carry over, sure.
Posted 21 May 2019 - 01:25 PM
im on the fence. i have a year left but this is pretty good. i stocked up a while ago when they were $30 on black friday
Posted 21 May 2019 - 06:45 PM
I'm confused. I thought all users on your PS4 could play any games downloaded on that PS4.
Posted 24 May 2019 - 01:21 PM
Price has dropped to $38.39. Glad I was dragging my feet.
Posted 24 May 2019 - 01:36 PM
Me too! Thanks for the heads-up! I just picked up one year, already got the code in an email, and added it to my account!
Posted 24 May 2019 - 07:20 PM
Yes, just noticed and updated the post and title.
Lowest price again.
Posted 24 May 2019 - 08:26 PM
Thanks. Ordered one and email delivery was pretty much instant.
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM
thanks good deal
Posted Today, 03:03 AM
Posted Today, 09:57 AM
Shows $40.89 for me, am I missing something?
Deal was posted on May 18th I'm sure the price is going up and down daily
