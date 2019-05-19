Fry's Ads 5/19-25

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Detroit: Become Human

Drive Club

Drive Club (Greatest Hits)

God of War III: Remastered

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Knack II

MLB: The Show '18

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



$29.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Clear Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Metallic Copper Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset



$69.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset

White Gold Wireless Headset



$199.99

Refurbished PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console



Switch



$9.98 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99

Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset



$14.99

Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Armor3 Party Kit



$279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons



XBox One



$6.99

Snakebyte Controller Case



$14.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership



$39.99

Anthem

Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack



$49.95

XBox One Wired Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $54.99

XBox Game Pass: 6 Months



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, $100 Gift w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only



PC



$9

Teknmotion Nibiru-M1 Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

MSi Clutch GM40 Optical Gaming Mouse

MSi Force GV30 Wireless Gamepad



$49.95

XBox One Wired Controller



$89.99

MSi Vigor GK60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$174.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$19.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Sony Playstation Classic Console



Blu-Ray



$2.79

Beyond Redemption

Cavemen

Enter the Dangerous Mind

Kid Cannabis

Let's Kill Ward's Wife

McCanick

Mystery Road

Not Suitable for Children

Painted Skin: The Resurrection

A Single Shot

Skating to New York

Supremacy

Sword of Vengeance

Vengeance of an Assassin

Victim

Wild City

Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99

Bangkok Revenge

The Game Changer

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 2: Collector's Edition

Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)

Rise of the Legend

Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)



$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$24.99

The Hate U Give (4K+Blu)

The Purge: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

The Lion King (4K+Blu)

The Little Mermaid (4K+Blu)

Wreck-It Ralph (4K+Blu)

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)



$34.99

Community: The Complete Series

Damages: The Complete Series



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Miami Vice: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

That '70s Show: The Complete Series

