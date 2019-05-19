Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 5/19-25

By fidodido, Today, 06:45 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4926 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Detroit: Become Human
Drive Club
Drive Club (Greatest Hits)
God of War III: Remastered
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Knack II
MLB: The Show '18
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

$29.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)

$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Clear Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Metallic Copper Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset

$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset

$199.99
Refurbished PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console

Switch :switch:

$9.98 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset

$14.99
Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Armor3 Party Kit

$279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case

$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership

$39.99
Anthem
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack

$49.95
XBox One Wired Controller

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $54.99
XBox Game Pass: 6 Months

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, $100 Gift w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only

PC :pc:

$9
Teknmotion Nibiru-M1 Optical Gaming Mouse

$29.99
MSi Clutch GM40 Optical Gaming Mouse
MSi Force GV30 Wireless Gamepad

$49.95
XBox One Wired Controller

$89.99
MSi Vigor GK60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$174.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$19.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Sony Playstation Classic Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.79
Beyond Redemption
Cavemen
Enter the Dangerous Mind
Kid Cannabis
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
McCanick
Mystery Road
Not Suitable for Children
Painted Skin: The Resurrection
A Single Shot
Skating to New York
Supremacy
Sword of Vengeance
Vengeance of an Assassin
Victim
Wild City
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
Bangkok Revenge
The Game Changer
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 2: Collector's Edition
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Rise of the Legend
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)

$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$24.99
The Hate U Give (4K+Blu)
The Purge: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
The Lion King (4K+Blu)
The Little Mermaid (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (4K+Blu)
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)

$34.99
Community: The Complete Series
Damages: The Complete Series

$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That '70s Show: The Complete Series
 


#2 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 07:12 AM

Good deal on those $9.99 games. Gonna grab Detroit/HZD with some promo codes
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy