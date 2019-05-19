Fry's Ads 5/19-25

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Detroit: Become Human
Drive Club
Drive Club (Greatest Hits)
God of War III: Remastered
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Knack II
MLB: The Show '18
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
$29.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Clear Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Metallic Copper Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset
$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset
$199.99
Refurbished PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console
Switch
$9.98 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Snakebyte Headset S Gaming Headset
$14.99
Hyperkin Nutype Wired Keyboard
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Armor3 Party Kit
$279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Cons
XBox One
$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case
$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$39.99
Anthem
Hyperkin XBox Classic Pack
$49.95
XBox One Wired Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $54.99
XBox Game Pass: 6 Months
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, $100 Gift w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only
PC
$9
Teknmotion Nibiru-M1 Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
MSi Clutch GM40 Optical Gaming Mouse
MSi Force GV30 Wireless Gamepad
$49.95
XBox One Wired Controller
$89.99
MSi Vigor GK60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$174.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$19.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Sony Playstation Classic Console
Blu-Ray
$2.79
Beyond Redemption
Cavemen
Enter the Dangerous Mind
Kid Cannabis
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
McCanick
Mystery Road
Not Suitable for Children
Painted Skin: The Resurrection
A Single Shot
Skating to New York
Supremacy
Sword of Vengeance
Vengeance of an Assassin
Victim
Wild City
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.99
Bangkok Revenge
The Game Changer
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 2: Collector's Edition
Railroad Tigers (Blu+DVD)
Rise of the Legend
Wolf Warrior 2 (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$24.99
The Hate U Give (4K+Blu)
The Purge: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
The Lion King (4K+Blu)
The Little Mermaid (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (4K+Blu)
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
$34.99
Community: The Complete Series
Damages: The Complete Series
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Friday Night Lights: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That '70s Show: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 5/19-25
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4926 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:45 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2
Posted Today, 07:12 AM