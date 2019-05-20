Free metalcase with preorder Bloodstained:Ritual of the Night (NS) BESTBUY
#1
Posted Today, 12:03 PM
https://www.bestbuy....E9W8hApVo_U.OAw
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 36 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:08 PM
#3
Posted Today, 01:12 PM
Noice! Grabbed a copy!
Yeah 32 bones for Game of the Gen with a steelbook. Joy oh Joy
#4
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
#5 Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary! 230 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:00 PM
Well crap... I kickstarted this game years ago and my $60 copy isn't going to come with a steelbook that I'm aware of. The steelbook looks pretty awesome too.
If the game's good enough, then maybe I'll see if I can just buy the steelbook later.
#6 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12277 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:05 PM
Just to be clear, its not an official steelbook, its something called a Novobox steel case. In general the knockoffs are not as good as the original.
Still its a pretty good freebie that leaves me a bit salty for supporting the physical game in Kickstarter for almost double the money.