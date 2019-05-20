Jump to content

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

* * * * * 1 votes

Free metalcase with preorder Bloodstained:Ritual of the Night (NS) BESTBUY

By looserattledgamer, Today, 12:03 PM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:03 PM

Always winning :beer:

https://www.bestbuy....E9W8hApVo_U.OAw

#2 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

Noice! Grabbed a copy!

#3 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Noice! Grabbed a copy!

 

 

Yeah 32 bones for Game of the Gen with a steelbook.  Joy oh Joy :beer:

 

 

:beer:


#4 hohle  

hohle

Posted Today, 01:46 PM

Is this the same Blu-Ray/DVD/CD style case that was available in Europe?

#5 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

Well crap... I kickstarted this game years ago and my $60 copy isn't going to come with a steelbook that I'm aware of.  The steelbook looks pretty awesome too.

 

If the game's good enough, then maybe I'll see if I can just buy the steelbook later.


#6 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12277 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

Just to be clear, its not an official steelbook, its something called a Novobox steel case.  In general the knockoffs are not as good as the original.

 

Still its a pretty good freebie that leaves me a bit salty for supporting the physical game in Kickstarter for almost double the money.


