I had pre-ordered the Oculus Quest from Best Buy on May 1st with a release date delivery. Then find out today they haven't even shipped it. So much for release date delivery. Seeing if others are having same issue? If they have a date when shipping. Also, if doing anything for people that had pre-ordered this.
Oculus Quest shipping issues at Best Buy
By VanMan1987, Today, 07:37 PM
Posted Today, 07:37 PM
Posted Today, 07:37 PM
Posted Today, 07:40 PM
Posted Today, 07:40 PM
In this case ... shipping really did kill it. How bout that.