CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

Oculus Quest shipping issues at Best Buy

By VanMan1987, Today, 07:37 PM

VanMan1987  

VanMan1987

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

I had pre-ordered the Oculus Quest from Best Buy on May 1st with a release date delivery. Then find out today they haven't even shipped it. So much for release date delivery. Seeing if others are having same issue? If they have a date when shipping. Also, if doing anything for people that had pre-ordered this.

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

In this case ... shipping really did kill it. How bout that.
