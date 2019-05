Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition FREE ON STREAM!



Grab it while it's hot, and free!

Off ends May 23rd at 1:00pm (Not sure if it's EST or PST)



https://store.steamp...onship_Edition/

Thanks to @Kuros

To add onto this, you can get Guacamelee 2 for $7.75 if you first add Guacamelee STCE to your account and then attempt to buy the STCE + 2 bundle.

Much cheaper than $11.99 for Guacamelee 2 stand alone.

The Guacamelee 2 DLC is also on sale right now.

https://store.steamp...0/Guacamelee_2/