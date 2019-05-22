Pick-up in store ONLY. Only a handful of stores still has it. I left one copy behind at the store in DFW for the next lucky individual.
https://www.microcen...quest-viii-(3ds)
*YMMV* Dragon Quest VIII (3DS) $9.99 at Microcenter B&M
In addition to DFW there are currently..
2 in stock in Columbus, OH
1 in stock in Denver, CO
2 in stock in Westbury, NY
1 in stock in Yonkers, NY
Happy hunting, folks.