CAGcast #591: Orange Juice & Waffles

The gang plays guess wombat’s dog’s name, Rage 2 vs Borderlands, Epic Store Mega Sale, Microsoft and Sony team-up, Super Mario Maker 2, and Wombat’s “coffee” routine.

*YMMV* Dragon Quest VIII (3DS) $9.99 at Microcenter B&M

By FlawlesslyFatal, Today, 07:37 PM

#1 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1453 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Pick-up in store ONLY. Only a handful of stores still has it. I left one copy behind at the store in DFW for the next lucky individual.

https://www.microcen...quest-viii-(3ds)

#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   516 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 08:45 PM

In addition to DFW there are currently..

 

2 in stock in Columbus, OH

1 in stock in Denver, CO

2 in stock in Westbury, NY

1 in stock in Yonkers, NY

 

Happy hunting, folks.


