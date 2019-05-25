Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Walmart and Target no longer taking video games for trade in.

By SueMana, Today, 12:27 AM

#1 SueMana  

SueMana

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Pretty much what the title states Walmart and Target are sadly no longer taking any video games for trade in. I am unsure why but it was always a good way to get $.25 cent per DS and newer titles. Target almost always had lower trade in values but this still hurts.


#2 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   4068 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

I wouldn't be surprised if BestBuy does the same thing since I don't see any used games in their stores anymore.


#3 SueMana  

SueMana

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

I wouldn't be surprised if BestBuy does the same thing since I don't see any used games in their stores anymore.

Doesn't Best Buy sell them through a online site or something or did they get rid of that site like they did Cowboom.com?

 

Seems they are using secondary market divisions to sell stuff. There are actually some good deals to be had.

 

They sell the refurbished items on their website.

They sell some open box items on their website as well as outsource some items to techliquidators and apparently their used video games go to a mystery third party.

WOW

 

https://www.techliqu...tion&id=2093231


#4 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   66 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

The slow burn of digital delivery.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy