Sekiro is currently $39.99 via Newegg.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=sekiro
* Dead * Sekiro $39.99 via Newegg
May 25 2019 10:00 AM
Posted 25 May 2019 - 10:00 AM
Posted 25 May 2019 - 08:53 PM
Such a Great game. I'm not much for Souls games but this is tremendous. Awesome deal.
Posted 28 May 2019 - 04:01 PM
Anyone place an order on this ?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Posted 28 May 2019 - 05:09 PM
I was going to place an order but I went to Best Buy instead, they price matched in store for me.
Posted 28 May 2019 - 06:31 PM
Looks like this deal ends on Wednesday