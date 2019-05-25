Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

- - - - -

* Dead * Sekiro $39.99 via Newegg

By Telemundo, May 25 2019 10:00 AM

#1 Telemundo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Telemundo

Posted 25 May 2019 - 10:00 AM

Sekiro is currently $39.99 via Newegg.

https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=sekiro

#2 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   223 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 25 May 2019 - 08:53 PM

Such a Great game. I'm not much for Souls games but this is tremendous. Awesome deal.

#3 pSyCO_007  

pSyCO_007

Posted 28 May 2019 - 04:01 PM

Anyone place an order on this ?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#4 Telemundo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Telemundo

Posted 28 May 2019 - 05:09 PM

I was going to place an order but I went to Best Buy instead, they price matched in store for me.


#5 Telemundo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

Telemundo

Posted 28 May 2019 - 06:31 PM

Looks like this deal ends on Wednesday


