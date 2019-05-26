Jump to content

Fry's Ads 5/26-6/1

By fidodido, Today, 06:00 AM

fidodido  

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Gaems Universal Charger X4

$24.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$29
Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

$49 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Subscription

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset

$258 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console

$349
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR (Avail. Tue.)

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Hori Slim Pouch

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Gaems Universal Charger X4

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Anthem

$39.99
Fallout '76

$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III

$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset

less than $69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $69.99
Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller

$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76

PC :pc:

$9.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$19.99
Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad

$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair Ironclaw RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad

$69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
SIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Logitech Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$159
Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $30
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console

$249
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

Blu-Ray :br:

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)

$13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99
Bad Times at El Royale (4K+Blu)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (4K+Blu)
The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)
Mary Queen of Scots (4K+Blu)
Mortal Engines (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
Robin Hood (2018) (4K+Blu)

$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$79
The Shield: The Complete Series

Price Varies
Sentai Anime Titles

DVDs

Price Varies
Sentai Anime Titles
 


