Fry's Ads 5/26-6/1

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$19.99
Gaems Universal Charger X4
$24.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$29
Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller
$49 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Subscription
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset
$258 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console
$349
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR (Avail. Tue.)
Switch
$9.99
Hori Slim Pouch
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
XBox One
$19.99
Gaems Universal Charger X4
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Anthem
$39.99
Fallout '76
$49.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$64.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset
less than $69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $69.99
Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller
$149
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76
PC
$9.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$19.99
Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Corsair Ironclaw RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad
$69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
SIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Logitech Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159
Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $30
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
$249
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
Blu-Ray
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
$13.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99
Bad Times at El Royale (4K+Blu)
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (4K+Blu)
The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)
Mary Queen of Scots (4K+Blu)
Mortal Engines (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)
Robin Hood (2018) (4K+Blu)
$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$79
The Shield: The Complete Series
Price Varies
Sentai Anime Titles
DVDs
Price Varies
Sentai Anime Titles
Fry's Ads 5/26-6/1
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4930 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:00 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.