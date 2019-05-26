Fry's Ads 5/26-6/1

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$19.99

Gaems Universal Charger X4



$24.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$29

Black Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

Blue Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller

Bubblegum Camo Snakebyte Game Pad 4 S Wireless Controller



$49 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Subscription



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset



$258 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299

PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console



$349

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR (Avail. Tue.)



Switch



$9.99

Hori Slim Pouch



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Snakebyte Game Pad S Pro Wireless Controller



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit



XBox One



$19.99

Gaems Universal Charger X4



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Anthem



$39.99

Fallout '76



$49.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$64.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Amplified Gaming Headset



less than $69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $69.99

Phantom White Special Edition Wireless Controller



$149

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76



PC



$9.99

Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.74

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$19.99

Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Red Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad



$49.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad



$69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse

Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard

SIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Logitech Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$159

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $30

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console



$249

Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



Blu-Ray



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)



$13.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $26.99

Bad Times at El Royale (4K+Blu)

The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)

Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (4K+Blu)

The Kid Who Would Be King (4K+Blu)

Mary Queen of Scots (4K+Blu)

Mortal Engines (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)

Robin Hood (2018) (4K+Blu)



$24.98

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$79

The Shield: The Complete Series



Price Varies

Sentai Anime Titles



DVDs



Price Varies

Sentai Anime Titles

