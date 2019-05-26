Jump to content

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

2 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals May 26th - June 1st: 20% Off Xbox One S Bundles/10% Off Xbox One X Bundles

By Zantra, Today, 07:53 AM

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Quite a few deals this week:
20% off PS4 Dual Shock Controllers
(Expires June 1st)
*Colors are Alpine Green, Crystal, Black, Magma Red, Gold, Green Camo, Copper, Blue Camo, and Midnight Blue

20% Off Xbox One S Bundles
(Expires June 1st)

10% Off Xbox One X Bundles
(Expires June 1st)

50% Off Call of Duty Action Figures (Expires June 1st)

35% Off PlayStation Classic Console (Expires June 1st)

35% Off Electra V2 USB Razer Gaming Headset (Expires May 31st)

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:58 AM

Not sure if this means that Microsoft is announcing an Xbox price drop at E3, but we used to get deals like these right before price drops on older consoles.

EinCB  

EinCB

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

Is it possible to order a pick up online and then use the Cartwheel app?


Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 12:49 PM

Is it possible to order a pick up online and then use the Cartwheel app?


I have personally never tried it. But, some people have got it to work before. Where they go in, and pay for it in the store, and apply cartwheel. But, if you are going to the store, I always never saw a reason for getting it online, as most stores will usually get in extra product for things that are on sale and cartwheel that week.

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

Oof this is incredibly mediocre.
