Quite a few deals this week:
20% off PS4 Dual Shock Controllers
(Expires June 1st)
*Colors are Alpine Green, Crystal, Black, Magma Red, Gold, Green Camo, Copper, Blue Camo, and Midnight Blue
20% Off Xbox One S Bundles
(Expires June 1st)
10% Off Xbox One X Bundles
(Expires June 1st)
50% Off Call of Duty Action Figures (Expires June 1st)
35% Off PlayStation Classic Console (Expires June 1st)
35% Off Electra V2 USB Razer Gaming Headset (Expires May 31st)
Target Cartwheel Deals May 26th - June 1st: 20% Off Xbox One S Bundles/10% Off Xbox One X Bundles
By Zantra, Today, 07:53 AM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 513 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:53 AM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 513 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:58 AM
Not sure if this means that Microsoft is announcing an Xbox price drop at E3, but we used to get deals like these right before price drops on older consoles.
#3
Posted Today, 10:07 AM
Is it possible to order a pick up online and then use the Cartwheel app?
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 513 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:49 PM
Is it possible to order a pick up online and then use the Cartwheel app?
I have personally never tried it. But, some people have got it to work before. Where they go in, and pay for it in the store, and apply cartwheel. But, if you are going to the store, I always never saw a reason for getting it online, as most stores will usually get in extra product for things that are on sale and cartwheel that week.
#5
Posted Today, 01:14 PM
Oof this is incredibly mediocre.