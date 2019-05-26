Target Cartwheel Deals May 26th - June 1st: 20% Off Xbox One S Bundles/10% Off Xbox One X Bundles

Posted Today, 12:49 PM

Is it possible to order a pick up online and then use the Cartwheel app?

I have personally never tried it. But, some people have got it to work before. Where they go in, and pay for it in the store, and apply cartwheel. But, if you are going to the store, I always never saw a reason for getting it online, as most stores will usually get in extra product for things that are on sale and cartwheel that week.