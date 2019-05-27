PS4 Tales of Vesperia $30 / XBOne $32 @ Amazon

Cheers!
PS4 Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition $30.xx
XBOne Version $31.99
Posted Today, 04:00 AM
Posted Today, 04:03 AM
If you do store pick up, you can get it cheaper at Target right now. https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53744577
Posted Today, 04:05 AM
If you do store pick up, you can get it cheaper at Target right now. https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53744577
shipping only, no option for in store pickup
nvr mind, i see some stores do offer store pickup for it, just not my main store.
Posted Today, 04:23 AM
Slickdealers reported getting the PS4 version for $5 at Walmart (Sku #: 984373566). YMMV of course.