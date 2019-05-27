Jump to content

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

PS4 Tales of Vesperia $30 / XBOne $32 @ Amazon

By FatBoyInside, Today, 04:00 AM

FatBoyInside  

FatBoyInside

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

Cheers!

 

PS4 Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition $30.xx

 

XBOne Version $31.99


thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

If you do store pick up, you can get it cheaper at Target right now. https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53744577


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:05 AM

If you do store pick up, you can get it cheaper at Target right now. https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53744577

shipping only, no option for in store pickup

 

nvr mind, i see some stores do offer store pickup for it, just not my main store.


postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

Slickdealers reported getting the PS4 version for $5 at Walmart (Sku #: 984373566). YMMV of course.


