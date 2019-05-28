Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

* - - - - 3 votes

**DEAD** 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC w/Adapter $25.00

By keyblader1985, Yesterday, 03:45 PM
MicroSD 3DS Switch Vita

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM

https://www.amazon.c...i_PUu7Cb5MG06P1

Good price. Thanks to the $20 credit from the canceled 4TB hard drive the other day, I got one for five bucks out of pocket.

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

Deal ends in five hours.

CIitCommander

Posted Today, 02:41 AM

 Thanks! Looked and seemed like a great buy!


MaximusDM

Posted Today, 12:23 PM

I remember the day I payed $100 for a 2GB USB drive.


xprototypej

Posted Today, 01:09 PM

I remember the day I payed $100 for a 2GB USB drive.

Remember when the psp first came out. The memory stick pro duo.. lol pretty expensive 


