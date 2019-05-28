Spyro/Crash Ps4 37.78 Walmart Winprice

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Is spyro 2 and 3 still download codes in the dual pack?

From what I’ve read, yes, it’s exactly the same as the separate releases. But I haven’t been able to find any unboxing videos or reviews of this specific bundle online to confirm or deny that. Also worth noting, Spyro will most likely release on Switch this fall if the rumors/premature retailer postings are true but I’m guessing it will have download codes as well based on what we’ve seen with Resident Evil/Zero, Bayonetta 1/2, etc. Most of these companies have no interest in shelling out for a bigger cart or taking time to compress the games.