Spyro/Crash Ps4 37.78 Walmart Winprice

By looserattledgamer, Yesterday, 08:52 PM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

Still 59.99 for Xbox

Slightly over 6 bones per game :beer:

https://www.walmart....ion-4/236509933

#2 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

Is spyro 2 and 3 still download codes in the dual pack?


#3 CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Is spyro 2 and 3 still download codes in the dual pack?


From what I’ve read, yes, it’s exactly the same as the separate releases. But I haven’t been able to find any unboxing videos or reviews of this specific bundle online to confirm or deny that. Also worth noting, Spyro will most likely release on Switch this fall if the rumors/premature retailer postings are true but I’m guessing it will have download codes as well based on what we’ve seen with Resident Evil/Zero, Bayonetta 1/2, etc. Most of these companies have no interest in shelling out for a bigger cart or taking time to compress the games.

#4 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8570 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 10:21 PM

Is spyro 2 and 3 still download codes in the dual pack?

No. They're downloaded as free "updates" for the game. They're not codes, you will need the disc to play them

#5 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

No. They're downloaded as free "updates" for the game. They're not codes, you will need the disc to play them

No matter how it gets to your harddrive, 6 blades for each game is fantastic.    These games are classics


