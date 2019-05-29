DaysofPlay[6/7-17]/$20:GodWar,Spider/$40:DaysGone,Dualshock4/$10:PS4Hits/$250-$300:PSVR/$350:PS4Pro

https://blog.us.play...?ref-tag=252859
Playstation Days of Play sale
June 6 - June 17
- 1TB PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition for $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CAD (MSRP)
- PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $249.99 USD / $329.99 CAD (MSRP)
- DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – starting at $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 – starting at $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)
- PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD/CAD (MSRP)
- Catalog titles – check with your local retailer
EDIT: Days Gone confirmed to be $40