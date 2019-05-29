Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

DaysofPlay[6/7-17]/$20:GodWar,Spider/$40:DaysGone,MLB,DShock4/$10:PS4Hits/$250-$300:PSVR/$350:PS4Pro

By phoenixlau, May 29 2019 03:29 PM

#1 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   514 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:29 PM

https://blog.us.play...?ref-tag=252859

 

Playstation Days of Play sale

June 6 - June 17

 

  • 1TB PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition for $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD (MSRP)
  • Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CAD (MSRP)
  • PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $249.99 USD / $329.99 CAD (MSRP)
  • DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – starting at $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)
  • Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 – starting at $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)
  • PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD/CAD (MSRP)
  • Catalog titles – check with your local retailer

 

Target ad (6/9 - 6/15)

$20 - God of War

$20 - Spiderman

$40 - Days Gone

$40 - MLB The Show 19

$40 - Dualshock 4


#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:32 PM

Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 – starting at $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)


#3 itzd4n   Dank Lean CAGiversary!   1104 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

itzd4n

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:34 PM

Thanks for posting, but please for the love of all that is terrible, fix that title.

 

I laugh at Days Gone being $20 already.  Sales must've been horrendous..


#4 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   960 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:36 PM

Thanks for posting, but please for the love of all that is terrible, fix that title.

I laugh at Days Gone being $20 already. Sales must've been horrendous..


Well, will you feel better when it's not $20? Cuz it won't be for this sale.

#5 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8591 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:37 PM

PH games being $10 could be good but the pricing on hardware is awful.

#6 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:39 PM

The title and OP give me a headache. Please don't bring that "starting at" bs marketing language in here please lol.

#7 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1646 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:41 PM

Thanks for posting, but please for the love of all that is terrible, fix that title.

I laugh at Days Gone being $20 already. Sales must've been horrendous..


It’s actually Bend’s best selling game and one of the highest selling PS exclusives this gen. Not to mention the topic clearly says “starting”

DG will be $40

#8 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted 29 May 2019 - 03:42 PM

God of War = $20

 

Spider-Man = $30

 

MLB = $40

 

Days Gone = $50

 

Most likely. Maybe Days Gone will be $40, too.


#9 United_Korea   Gunpla Addict CAGiversary!   1175 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:03 PM

People all over the internet thinking days gone will be $20 are giving me migranes.

#10 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2755 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:04 PM

Only getting Spider-Man at $20, otherwise I can wait until BF or for a complete edition to come out.

#11 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5392 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:11 PM

No Days of Play PlayStation Gold Wireless Headphones?


#12 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4085 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:34 PM

In for Day's Gone at $40 unless I happen to find a Gamestop near me that has that Rage 2 and something else fairly new I don't already have so I can use this damn B2G1 free coupon before it expires. I keep finding Rage 2 or Days Gone at Gamestops, but not both at the same location!


#13 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2330 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:37 PM

In for Day's Gone at $40 unless I happen to find a Gamestop near me that has that Rage 2 and something else fairly new I don't already have so I can use this damn B2G1 free coupon before it expires. I keep finding Rage 2 or Days Gone at Gamestops, but not both at the same location!


Buy 1 game at 1 location then return and rebuy with the other 2 games you want and use the coupon at the second store.

#14 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3151 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:50 PM

I'd totally pay $16 GCU for Dad of Boy.

#15 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted 29 May 2019 - 04:56 PM

WTF are those PS4 prices lol 


#16 jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted 29 May 2019 - 05:08 PM

WTF are those PS4 prices lol 

It's them being the market leader. The cycle continues


#17 FatBoyInside   Money costs too much CAGiversary!   2452 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

FatBoyInside

Posted 29 May 2019 - 05:38 PM

In need of a replacement DS4 controller, so great timing!  Thanks for the advance notice.  I also hope most Playstation Hits games will be $10, especially Yakuza 0.


#18 KingrocknLR   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

KingrocknLR

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:08 PM

So I've been holding out on God of War. Thinking at some point it's got to be a Plus game...right?


#19 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:17 PM

It's them being the market leader. The cycle continues

so whats up with Switch prices?


#20 Moofboy   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   381 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Moofboy

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:17 PM

No sale on a plus sub? Damn.

#21 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2775 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:20 PM

No sale on a plus sub? Damn.

In the image of the days of play items a PlayStation plus card is there so I imagine it'll be on sale

https://www.playstat...s-of-play-2019/

#22 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1326 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:24 PM

Man I just bought a pro, time to return it and rebuy it.

#23 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1038 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:27 PM

Really hoping Spider-Man is $20, but I’m expecting it to be $30. If it’s $30 I’ll just keep waiting

#24 Moofboy   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   381 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Moofboy

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:27 PM

In the image of the days of play items a PlayStation plus card is there so I imagine it'll be on sale

https://www.playstat...s-of-play-2019/

Cool. Time to grab a couple more years. Thanks.

#25 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4085 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:30 PM

Buy 1 game at 1 location then return and rebuy with the other 2 games you want and use the coupon at the second store.

I thought about doing that, but I honestly don't want to do the leg work. I want to play Days Gone, but don't have an issue just buying it new for $40 next week during this sale. I've bought most of the major releases this year (at least the ones I want to play) I think my coupon is good till the middle of June so I am sure I can find some stuff to pick up and Rage 2 seems to be getting traded it in pretty frequently already so I just need to find two other games I want that are in that higher price range. 


#26 bigstew  

bigstew

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:31 PM

not that i bother buying anything sony anymore, sad that last year was the last days of play vita soled


#27 ohhellnaw  

ohhellnaw

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:44 PM

Soled?


Seriously though ... cant wait to get Days Gone for $20.



Joking.

#28 Doubletriplekill   Pepridge Farm Members CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Doubletriplekill

Posted 29 May 2019 - 06:52 PM

The Vita soled was ahead of it's time. The world wasn't ready for a solar powered console.

#29 deadofnight   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   924 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

deadofnight

Posted 29 May 2019 - 07:07 PM

Seriously though ... cant wait to get Days Gone for $20.

Joking.

You joke, but watch one retailer mistakenly list Days Gone or Spider-Man as a $20 game. Then we'll get posts about whether or not we were able to get our store to honor the advertised price.


#30 jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted 29 May 2019 - 07:14 PM

so whats up with Switch prices?

What does Nintendo have to do with Sony?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy