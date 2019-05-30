MSI Radeon RX 570 8GB 129.99 + 2 games DOTD Bestbuy

Great deal for this card.
https://www.bestbuy....?skuId=6202778
Posted Today, 05:19 AM
Posted Today, 05:21 AM
Posted Today, 05:35 AM
Posted Today, 05:52 AM
how does this compare to Nvidia ? is it below GTX 1070?
Posted Today, 06:52 AM
Quite a bit below. It will rank behind a 1060.
You can already get a 580 at close to this price. Will just keep dropping as the release of navi cards approaches.
Posted Today, 07:18 AM
The card is good for 1080p gaming but is a cut back version of the RX 580
Posted Today, 07:42 AM
Great card for the price, especially if you want those games. RX 570 is fairly similar to the 1060 3GB (a little weaker, but more powerful than a 1050 TI by a solid margin).