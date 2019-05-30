Jump to content

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

MSI Radeon RX 570 8GB 129.99 + 2 games DOTD Bestbuy

By pun123, Today, 05:19 AM

pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

Great deal for this card.

 

https://www.bestbuy....?skuId=6202778


BossKey_Fox  

BossKey_Fox

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

It also says you get Division 2 Gold and World War Z.

ShadowedAsh  

ShadowedAsh

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

Haven’t updated my GPU in years. I absolutely didn’t need this but at that price, I couldn’t pass it up so my rig doesn’t go obsolete any time soon. Thanks, OP!

DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 05:52 AM

how does this compare to Nvidia ? is it below GTX 1070?


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Today, 06:52 AM

how does this compare to Nvidia ? is it below GTX 1070?

Quite a bit below.  It will rank behind a 1060.

 

You can already get a 580 at close to this price.  Will just keep dropping as the release of navi cards approaches.


bappt  

bappt

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

The card is good for 1080p gaming but is a cut back version of the RX 580


ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

Great card for the price, especially if you want those games.  RX 570 is fairly similar to the 1060 3GB (a little weaker, but more powerful than a 1050 TI by a solid margin).


