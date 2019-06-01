Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Get an extra $10 on $50 GameStop Gift Card - Email Delivery via FB Marketplace

By Adam Quest, Yesterday, 07:36 PM

#1 Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

I'm not sure if this has been posted previously, but I just saw this in my Facebook Marketplace feed. Seems to be a maximum qty of 1 allowed:

https://www.facebook...41832675939499/

 

 

Screen Shot 2019-06-01 at 3.32.49 PM.png


#2 Das_Regal   What's next :( CAGiversary!   991 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM

Can someone reasonable and level headed give me a clear idea of how much I should be afraid of Gamestop going under?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy