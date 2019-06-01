Get an extra $10 on $50 GameStop Gift Card - Email Delivery via FB Marketplace

I'm not sure if this has been posted previously, but I just saw this in my Facebook Marketplace feed. Seems to be a maximum qty of 1 allowed:
https://www.facebook...41832675939499/
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM
I'm not sure if this has been posted previously, but I just saw this in my Facebook Marketplace feed. Seems to be a maximum qty of 1 allowed:
https://www.facebook...41832675939499/
Posted Yesterday, 09:22 PM
Can someone reasonable and level headed give me a clear idea of how much I should be afraid of Gamestop going under?