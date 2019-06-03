Fry's Ads 6/2-8

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$19.99
Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
VoltEdge TX30 Gaming Headset
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console
$349
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR
Switch
$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$14.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$46.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Party
Yoshi's Crafted World
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$299
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$9.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset
$19.99
Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset
$24.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$49.99
Red Dead Redemption II
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves
$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76
PC
$14.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$23.99
Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.99
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Patriot Viper V760 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset
$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$149.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $35
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
$249
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System
Blu-Ray
$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
Dirty Grandpa (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
Van Wilder (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)
Cloverfield (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (4K+Blu)
$22.98
Cheer Boys!!
$22.99
Audition
Coco (4K+Blu)
Color Me Blood Red
Kolobos
Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)
Samurai Warriors
Strip Nude For Your Killer
Willie Dynamite
$26.99
Lu Over the Wall (Blu+DVD)
$29.98
Dagashi Kashi: Season 1
Free Eternal Summer: Season 2
Freezing Vibration: Season 2
Prince of Stride: Alternative: The Complete Series
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection (4K+Blu)
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
Predator: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
$47.99
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond: Season 2 (Blu+DVD)
My Hero Academia: Season 2: Part 1 (Blu+DVD)
$49.99
Blood Hunger: The Filme of Jose Larraz
$64.98
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card: Part 1
$69.98
Ace Attorney: Season 1
Fry's Ads 6/2-8
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4936 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:49 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.