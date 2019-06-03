Fry's Ads 6/2-8

Posted Today, 02:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$19.99

Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

VoltEdge TX30 Gaming Headset



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

White Gold Wireless Headset



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$299

PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console



$349

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR



Switch



$3.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$14.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$46.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Yoshi's Crafted World



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$299

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$9.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$14.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset



$19.99

Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset



$24.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$49.99

Red Dead Redemption II



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller



$69.99

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76



PC



$14.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$23.99

Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse

Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$79.99

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Patriot Viper V760 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset



$139.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$149.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $35

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console



$249

Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



$379.99

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System

Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System



Blu-Ray



$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99

Dirty Grandpa (4K+Blu)

Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)

Rambo III (4K+Blu)

Van Wilder (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99

Air Force One (4K+Blu)

Cloverfield (4K+Blu)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (4K+Blu)



$22.98

Cheer Boys!!



$22.99

Audition

Coco (4K+Blu)

Color Me Blood Red

Kolobos

Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)

Samurai Warriors

Strip Nude For Your Killer

Willie Dynamite



$26.99

Lu Over the Wall (Blu+DVD)



$29.98

Dagashi Kashi: Season 1

Free Eternal Summer: Season 2

Freezing Vibration: Season 2

Prince of Stride: Alternative: The Complete Series



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection (4K+Blu)

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)

Predator: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)

X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)



$47.99

Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond: Season 2 (Blu+DVD)

My Hero Academia: Season 2: Part 1 (Blu+DVD)



$49.99

Blood Hunger: The Filme of Jose Larraz



$64.98

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card: Part 1



$69.98

Ace Attorney: Season 1

