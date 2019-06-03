Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Product Information

Fry's Ads 6/2-8

By fidodido, Today, 02:49 AM

Posted Today, 02:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Plantronics RIG 100HS Gaming Headset

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
VoltEdge TX30 Gaming Headset

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset
White Gold Wireless Headset

$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$299
PS4 Core Slim 1TB Console

$349
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$14.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

$46.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Super Mario Party
Yoshi's Crafted World

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$299
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$9.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset

$19.99
Plantronics RIG 100HX Gaming Headset

$24.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$49.99
Red Dead Redemption II

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller

$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves

$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout '76

PC :pc:

$14.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse

$23.99
Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$79.99
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Patriot Viper V760 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset

$139.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$149.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $35
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console

$249
Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$379.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System

Blu-Ray :br:

$11.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $15.99
Dirty Grandpa (4K+Blu)
Halloween (2018) (4K+Blu)
Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
Van Wilder (4K+Blu)

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)
Cloverfield (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (4K+Blu)

$22.98
Cheer Boys!!

$22.99
Audition
Coco (4K+Blu)
Color Me Blood Red
Kolobos
Mary Poppins Returns (4K+Blu)
Ralph Breaks the Internet (4K+Blu)
Samurai Warriors
Strip Nude For Your Killer
Willie Dynamite

$26.99
Lu Over the Wall (Blu+DVD)

$29.98
Dagashi Kashi: Season 1
Free Eternal Summer: Season 2
Freezing Vibration: Season 2
Prince of Stride: Alternative: The Complete Series

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
The Amazing Spider-Man: Limited Edition Collection (4K+Blu)
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
Predator: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
X-Men: 3-Film Collection (4K+Blu)

$47.99
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond: Season 2 (Blu+DVD)
My Hero Academia: Season 2: Part 1 (Blu+DVD)

$49.99
Blood Hunger: The Filme of Jose Larraz

$64.98
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card: Part 1

$69.98
Ace Attorney: Season 1
 


