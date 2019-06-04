Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

CAGcast #592: CaG Clan

The gang talks A Plague Tale: Innocence, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (lol), April NPDs, Play.Date, eSports overhype and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 2 votes

PS3 Silent Hill HD collection $29.90 Amazon.com

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 11:57 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

I don't think we are getting a physical release on PS4. The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!

 

https://www.amazon.c...mes&sr=1-1&th=1

 


#2 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

I don't think we are getting a physical release on PS4. The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!

https://www.amazon.c...mes&sr=1-1&th=1

This isn’t true. It’s an alpha version of the game and was never really fixed. Wtf are you talking about?


#3 topchief1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

topchief1

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Lol. Good one!

#4 IDreamcasterI  

IDreamcasterI

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

Just an FYI to anyone the Xbox 360 version is actually somewhat fixed on Xbone Backwards compatibility.  They fixed most of the sound glitches like the the machine gun glitch in SH3 and the infamous Achievement glitch.


#5 Meepo  

Meepo

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

This collection is absolute ass cheeks on PS3 even with the patches. Do not purchase.


#6 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   347 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

I don't think they even have a PS4 version planned.

 

 The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!

 

This is also not true, the patch addressed some issues that weren't even present on the Xbox version, both versions still have the same issues. Both versions still missing some effects that were in the PS2 iterations and Silent Hill 2 is particularly ruined by the fog changes in certain parts.


#7 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

Lol how is this a deal

#8 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   3127 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Man, I'm still upset that I sold my copies of Silent Hill 2 and 3 shortly before the remaster was about to be released, then it turned out to be crap. Then the originals got a lot more expensive and I've had bad luck with ebay sellers misrepresenting condition.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy