PS3 Silent Hill HD collection $29.90 Amazon.com

I don't think we are getting a physical release on PS4. The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!
https://www.amazon.c...mes&sr=1-1&th=1
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM
I don't think we are getting a physical release on PS4. The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!
https://www.amazon.c...mes&sr=1-1&th=1
Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM
I don't think we are getting a physical release on PS4. The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!
https://www.amazon.c...mes&sr=1-1&th=1
This isn’t true. It’s an alpha version of the game and was never really fixed. Wtf are you talking about?
Posted Today, 12:02 AM
Posted Today, 12:42 AM
Just an FYI to anyone the Xbox 360 version is actually somewhat fixed on Xbone Backwards compatibility. They fixed most of the sound glitches like the the machine gun glitch in SH3 and the infamous Achievement glitch.
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
This collection is absolute ass cheeks on PS3 even with the patches. Do not purchase.
Posted Today, 01:20 AM
I don't think they even have a PS4 version planned.
The PS3 ver looks better with patches compared to the Xbox!
This is also not true, the patch addressed some issues that weren't even present on the Xbox version, both versions still have the same issues. Both versions still missing some effects that were in the PS2 iterations and Silent Hill 2 is particularly ruined by the fog changes in certain parts.
Posted Today, 01:55 AM
Posted Today, 02:17 AM
Man, I'm still upset that I sold my copies of Silent Hill 2 and 3 shortly before the remaster was about to be released, then it turned out to be crap. Then the originals got a lot more expensive and I've had bad luck with ebay sellers misrepresenting condition.