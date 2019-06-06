https://www.microsof...19/bnw34b7v705c
NBA 2K19 Xbox One $2.99 (price glitch?)
#1
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
- Mclovin1108 and oldcasio like this
#2 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 118 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:55 AM
#3 Sinner Sinner Chicken Dinner CAG in Training 34 Posts Joined 2.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:56 AM
#4
Posted Today, 12:57 AM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 269 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:03 AM
i hope it's a mistake, it'll make me feel better after losing wwe 2k15-2k18
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 40 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:08 AM
i hope it's a mistake, it'll make me feel better after losing wwe 2k15-2k18
When I just logged into the store on my xbox it said free with gold or buy for 2.99 whats with that?
I bought just in case, but as soon as I clicked on ithe link it started going to download before purchase.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 180 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:12 AM
wouldnt let me purchase for $2.99 since I have Gold so I purchased a code as a gift just incase.
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 226 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:13 AM
- ilovexboxone likes this
#9 CAG Supreme (w/Cheese) CAGiversary! 390 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
#10 DealHunter CAGiversary! 334 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:21 AM
#11
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Well spotted....just bought it for $2.99. Don't even have a working Xbox right now...lol. Wonder if there are any other games out there on the MS store with these prices?
#12
Posted Today, 01:35 AM
Any CAG can help me buying me one? I don’t have US card.
i will pay via PayPal
#13 CAG Vet CAGiversary! 1275 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:38 AM
Any CAG can help me buying me one? I don’t have US card.
i will pay via PayPal
I got you
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3151 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:41 AM
Just grabbed NBA LIVE 19 for 1.99 on BB the other day after they gave me a $10 cert for anniversary or something, so now I have both.
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 655 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:53 AM
#16
Posted Today, 02:06 AM
I bought it. Thanks OP and facebook CAG post.
#17 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 1669 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:06 AM
In for one ten dollar credit.
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2293 Posts Joined 14.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:17 AM
Anyone want to buy it as a gift for me and I'll give you a code for 1000 Apex Legends Coins?
Thanks, Bee
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4190 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:17 AM
#20 video game master CAGiversary! 593 Posts Joined 1.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:28 AM
I bought it too; I'll trade my physical copy tomorrow. Yeah MyPlayer is a grind but the story in this game I think is the best yet. Very engaging for a sports title. Also the store says play Battlefield V with EA Access but it's not in the vault yet and if you check the product page it's still just 10% off currently.
i saw that also on the front page in the store
#21 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 59 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:39 AM
I grabbed a copy. I already dumped a lot of hours into NBA Live 19's single player over the winter and don't see myself grinding through another basketball game anytime soon. But for $2.99, why not? Even if I just play local multiplayer now and again it's worth it.
#22 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 399 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:41 AM
Receipt says Thursday June 6th
#23 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 612 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:52 AM
#24 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 519 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:56 AM
If only it were the best basketball game.... NBA Jam.
#25
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
#26 Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary! 4056 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:01 AM
#27 Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 14403 Posts Joined 13.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:01 AM
When I just logged into the store on my xbox it said free with gold or buy for 2.99 whats with that?
I bought just in case, but as soon as I clicked on ithe link it started going to download before purchase.
The Free with Gold is just a weekend promo.
#28 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:05 AM
#29 Contest Win' Machine CAGiversary! 1913 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:10 AM
Probably supposed to be 29.99
BUt still it's a basketball game I wouldn't waste my money on it
#30
Posted Today, 04:20 AM
This game is also Xbox One X enhanced. It's all installed but I haven't played yet. It has an 83 metacritic so it's obviously worth more than $2.99 but that's why I always check CAG! I don't have a sim basketball game on any current gen console so this will be my go to for sim basketball.