CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

- - - - -

NBA 2K19 Xbox One $2.99 (price glitch?)

By ZabaZu, Today, 12:51 AM

#1 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

https://www.microsof...19/bnw34b7v705c


#2 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   118 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 12:55 AM

I traded in this game after discovering the grind you would have to go through to get your Myplayer to 99 rank. Might be worth it for this price.

#3 PapaTrees   Sinner Sinner Chicken Dinner CAG in Training   34 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

PapaTrees

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Bought, thanks OP!

#4 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Probably going to be like the Fallout 4 situation all over again

#5 w00dm4n   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   269 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

w00dm4n

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

i hope it's a mistake, it'll make me feel better after losing wwe 2k15-2k18


#6 Haralambos   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   40 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Haralambos

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

i hope it's a mistake, it'll make me feel better after losing wwe 2k15-2k18

 

When I just logged into the store on my xbox it said free with gold or buy for 2.99 whats with that?

I bought just in case, but as soon as I clicked on ithe link it started going to download before purchase.


#7 lectersvictim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   180 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

lectersvictim

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

wouldnt let me purchase for $2.99 since I have Gold so I purchased a code as a gift just incase.


#8 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

I bought it too; I'll trade my physical copy tomorrow. Yeah MyPlayer is a grind but the story in this game I think is the best yet. Very engaging for a sports title. Also the store says play Battlefield V with EA Access but it's not in the vault yet and if you check the product page it's still just 10% off currently.

#9 chrisbravo   CAG Supreme (w/Cheese) CAGiversary!   390 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

chrisbravo

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

May be a free play weekend and they messed up on the discount, bought!

#10 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAGiversary!   334 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

I’m unsure what to make of it with free via gold & $2.99. Perhaps a definite glitch to take advantage of.

#11 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Well spotted....just bought it for $2.99. Don't even have a working Xbox right now...lol. Wonder if there are any other games out there on the MS store with these prices? 


#12 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 01:35 AM

Any CAG can help me buying me one? I don’t have US card.

 

i will pay via PayPal :)


#13 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1275 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted Today, 01:38 AM

Any CAG can help me buying me one? I don’t have US card.

i will pay via PayPal :)


I got you

#14 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3151 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 01:41 AM

Just grabbed NBA LIVE 19 for 1.99 on BB the other day after they gave me a $10 cert for anniversary or something, so now I have both.


#15 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   655 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

I have gold and was still able to purchase at 2.99.

#16 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

I bought it. Thanks OP and facebook CAG post.


#17 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1669 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

In for one ten dollar credit.


#18 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2293 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Anyone want to buy it as a gift for me and I'll give you a code for 1000 Apex Legends Coins?

 

Thanks, Bee


#19 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4190 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

Ordered one as a 🎁!

#20 ilovexboxone   video game master CAGiversary!   593 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

ilovexboxone

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

I bought it too; I'll trade my physical copy tomorrow. Yeah MyPlayer is a grind but the story in this game I think is the best yet. Very engaging for a sports title. Also the store says play Battlefield V with EA Access but it's not in the vault yet and if you check the product page it's still just 10% off currently.

i saw that also on the front page in the store


#21 toadhjo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

toadhjo

Posted Today, 02:39 AM

I grabbed a copy. I already dumped a lot of hours into NBA Live 19's single player over the winter and don't see myself grinding through another basketball game anytime soon. But for $2.99, why not? Even if I just play local multiplayer now and again it's worth it.


#22 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   399 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Today, 02:41 AM

Copped as well, I’ll play it next year too for 2.99 it’s a no brainer

Receipt says Thursday June 6th

#23 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   612 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Today, 02:52 AM

Dang it, I bought this at $20. You’re welcome everyone!!

#24 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   519 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 02:56 AM

If only it were the best basketball game.... NBA Jam.


#25 The Gray Fox  

The Gray Fox

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

Noice! Thanks much OP

#26 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   4056 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

This is a stupid price for the best minute to minute playing basketball game I’ve ever played

#27 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14403 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

When I just logged into the store on my xbox it said free with gold or buy for 2.99 whats with that?
I bought just in case, but as soon as I clicked on ithe link it started going to download before purchase.


The Free with Gold is just a weekend promo.

#28 now1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

now1

Posted Today, 04:05 AM

I hate basketball but still bought this!

#29 Darklurkr23   Contest Win' Machine CAGiversary!   1913 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Darklurkr23

Posted Today, 04:10 AM

Probably supposed to be 29.99

BUt still it's a basketball game I wouldn't waste my money on it


#30 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 04:20 AM

This game is also Xbox One X enhanced. It's all installed but I haven't played yet. It has an 83 metacritic so it's obviously worth more than $2.99 but that's why I always check CAG! I don't have a sim basketball game on any current gen console so this will be my go to for sim basketball.


