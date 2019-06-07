Jump to content

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

PLAYSTATION CLASSIC $29.99 at BestBuy winprice

By looserattledgamer, Today, 12:26 PM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:26 PM

Win price :beer:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6301601


#2 lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 12:30 PM

Ehhhh... Still too much.


#3 RespectTheChemistry  

RespectTheChemistry

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

Halfway to my price sweet spot!


#4 Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 01:52 PM

Just a little further to go!


#5 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

Buy it. Once you softmod it’s definitely worth it.

#6 lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 02:39 PM

Buy it. Once you softmod it’s definitely worth it.

Even modded, it's not worth it. It simply isn't powerful enough to properly emulate PS1.

 

Get a Shield if you're interested in emulating PS1 (and many other consoles) on your TV.


