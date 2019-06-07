https://www.ebay.com...&frcectupt=true
$19 2DS Refurbished by Nintendo (3rd party seller)
By ZForce915, Today, 06:02 PM
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
i’ve been out of the game for a while but is the latest firmware on these hackable?
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
Warranty included. This smells awfully fishy.