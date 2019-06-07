DEAD $19 2DS Refurbished by Nintendo (3rd party seller)
Posted Today, 06:02 PM
Good luck to those that gave it a shot, seems on closer inspection there was hesitation in the crowd. Keep an eye on your protection window and file a claim if you don’t see your package.
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
Posted Today, 06:09 PM
Yeah, not buying it. They lifted the item description from Nintendo's $50 listing.
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
Posted Today, 06:18 PM
Which one of you bought 30?
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
Account probably got hacked.
That or they fell off a truck.
Posted Today, 06:33 PM
One of their other listings has a description lifted from eBay seller TechRabbit. Not worth the trouble.
Posted Today, 06:33 PM
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
This is clearly fraudulent guys. Don't waste your time and tie up your money.
Posted Today, 06:44 PM
If it sounds too good to be true, you just got poo.
Posted Today, 06:49 PM
Posted Today, 08:41 PM
Well...after selling 88, the item is closed... Hmmmmmmm
Posted Today, 08:50 PM
As many have pointed out, buyer protection is huge on eBay so likely you’ll get your money back if this was a scam