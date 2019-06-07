Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

DEAD $19 2DS Refurbished by Nintendo (3rd party seller)

By ZForce915, Today, 06:02 PM

#1 ZForce915   Group hug! CAGiversary!   6467 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

ZForce915

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

https://www.ebay.com...&frcectupt=true

Good luck to those that gave it a shot, seems on closer inspection there was hesitation in the crowd. Keep an eye on your protection window and file a claim if you don’t see your package.

#2 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   580 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

i’ve been out of the game for a while but is the latest firmware on these hackable?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 icemangooch   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

Warranty included. This smells awfully fishy.

#4 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   616 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 06:09 PM

Yeah, not buying it. They lifted the item description from Nintendo's $50 listing.


#5 jms209   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   568 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

jms209

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

Don't trust this, seller has 95% feedback lol

#6 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2685 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Bought 2. Buyer protection FTW

#7 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   616 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

Which one of you bought 30?


#8 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8607 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Small seller with only 43 feedback suddenly has 100 of these refurbed with a warranty?
Account probably got hacked.

That or they fell off a truck.

#9 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   616 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

One of their other listings has a description lifted from eBay seller TechRabbit. Not worth the trouble.


#10 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2903 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

This seems legit, especially with a title like "Nintendo 2ds Electric Blue 4 Games Avatar Metroid Prince of Persia Indiana Jones", and seller has had no feedback for 6+ months but suddenly has an influx of hundreds of three specific products.

#11 Zeldafanatic15   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1530 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Zeldafanatic15

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

Well, tried for 1, we'll see what happens. Worst case file a claim with Ebay.

Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk

#12 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8607 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

No feedback since April 29th which said they didn't receive what they bought though the rating is positive for some reason..

#13 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

This is clearly fraudulent guys. Don't waste your time and tie up your money.


#14 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   616 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

If it sounds too good to be true, you just got poo.


#15 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4200 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

I’ll be glad to not send someone a 2DS for only $18.

#16 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

Well...after selling 88, the item is closed... Hmmmmmmm


#17 ZForce915   Group hug! CAGiversary!   6467 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

ZForce915

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

Edited as now dead.

As many have pointed out, buyer protection is huge on eBay so likely you’ll get your money back if this was a scam
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy