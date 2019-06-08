Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

PSN $25 Gift Card $20.65 at Raise.com

By anderson4145, Yesterday, 10:35 PM

#1 anderson4145   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   718 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

anderson4145

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

https://www.raise.co...work-gift-cards

use code DADGRAD to get an extra 4% off


#2 iTETSUO   Kaneda! CAGiversary!   1308 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

iTETSUO

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

Is this site legit ?

#3 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1172 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

Very trustworthy. They're pretty good at refunding you if you have any problems. But I've never encountered any problems and I've used them a couple of times now.

 

I have a referral link for new signups if anyone is interested. You get a free $5 (and so do I) if you sign up with someone's referral link. So you would only pay $15.65 for a $25 PSN card.


#4 anderson4145   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   718 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

anderson4145

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

Yeah, I order there all the time. Probably the biggest gift-card re-seller there is.


#5 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4204 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

Are the cards in the OP digital or physical delivery?

#6 Daisydog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1172 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Daisydog

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Digital


#7 Kev Cyberpunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

My order was cancelled for no reason, and now they have my credit card info. Great.


#8 andycandy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   226 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

andycandy

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Thx. Got my code

#9 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Very trustworthy. They're pretty good at refunding you if you have any problems. But I've never encountered any problems and I've used them a couple of times now.

 

I have a referral link for new signups if anyone is interested. You get a free $5 (and so do I) if you sign up with someone's referral link. So you would only pay $15.65 for a $25 PSN card.

 

I'm interested. PM me your referral link. I need some more PS credit. 


#10 adkenner  

adkenner

Posted Today, 12:45 AM

Id take the referal code as well please


