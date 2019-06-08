PSN $25 Gift Card $20.65 at Raise.com

https://www.raise.co...work-gift-cards
use code DADGRAD to get an extra 4% off
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Is this site legit ?
Very trustworthy. They're pretty good at refunding you if you have any problems. But I've never encountered any problems and I've used them a couple of times now.
I have a referral link for new signups if anyone is interested. You get a free $5 (and so do I) if you sign up with someone's referral link. So you would only pay $15.65 for a $25 PSN card.
Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Yeah, I order there all the time. Probably the biggest gift-card re-seller there is.
Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM
Are the cards in the OP digital or physical delivery?
Digital
Posted Today, 12:28 AM
My order was cancelled for no reason, and now they have my credit card info. Great.
Posted Today, 12:30 AM
Posted Today, 12:40 AM
I'm interested. PM me your referral link. I need some more PS credit.
Posted Today, 12:45 AM
Id take the referal code as well please