Fry's Ads 6/9-15

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$9.99

Bloodborne

Driveclub

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Little Big Planet 3

Ratchet & Clank

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



$19.99

God of War

Spider-Man



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Clear Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Days Gone

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Metallic Copper Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

MLB The Show '19

Red Dead Redemption II



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset



$69.99

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset



$299

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR



$349.99

PS4 Pro 1TB Console



Switch



$3.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$14.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $48.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$49.94

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Super Mario Party



$279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$39.99

Red Dead Redemption II



$49.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller

Phantom White Wireless Controller



$69.99

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset



$76.99

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition



$96.99

Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 568 Spider Racing Wheel



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



$399

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$24.99

Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse



$35.99

Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Astro A10 Gaming Headset

Roccat Kone EMP Max Performance RGB Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset



$79.99

Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard

Roccat Isku+ Force FX RGB Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset



$119.99

Roccat Vulcan Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$128.88

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Switches

Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Switches



$149.99

Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$179.95

Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$29.99

Pac-Man Pocket Player

Playstation Classic Console



Blu-Ray



$15.99

Alien: 50th Anniversary (4K+Blu)

The Expendables (4K+Blu)

Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms/Blood & Iron (4K+Blu)

Insurgent (4K+Blu)



$19.99

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)

Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)

Night School (4K+Blu)



$24.99

Glass (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series



$49.99

Rescue Me: The Complete Series



$79

The Shield: The Complete Series



Price varies

Blood Bath

Blood Hunger: The Films of Jose Larraz

Doom Asylum

Kolobos

The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast

What Have You Done to Solange?

