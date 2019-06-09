Jump to content

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 6/9-15

By fidodido, Today, 05:23 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:23 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$9.99
Bloodborne
Driveclub
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Little Big Planet 3
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

$19.99
God of War
Spider-Man

$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Clear Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Days Gone
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Metallic Copper Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
MLB The Show '19
Red Dead Redemption II

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset

$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

$299
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR

$349.99
PS4 Pro 1TB Console

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$14.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $48.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$49.94
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Super Mario Party

$279 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$39.99
Red Dead Redemption II

$49.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Black Digital Camo Wireless Controller
Phantom White Wireless Controller

$69.99
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

$76.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$96.99
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 568 Spider Racing Wheel

$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

$399
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League

PC :pc:

$24.99
Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse

$35.99
Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse

$59.99
Astro A10 Gaming Headset
Roccat Kone EMP Max Performance RGB Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
Gamdias P1 Gaming Headset

$79.99
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Isku+ Force FX RGB Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset

$119.99
Roccat Vulcan Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$128.88
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Linear Switches
Logitech G513 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Tactile Switches

$149.99
Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

$179.95
Elgato HD60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$29.99
Pac-Man Pocket Player
Playstation Classic Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$15.99
Alien: 50th Anniversary (4K+Blu)
The Expendables (4K+Blu)
Hellboy Animated: Sword of Storms/Blood & Iron (4K+Blu)
Insurgent (4K+Blu)

$19.99
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Bad Times at the El Royale (4K+Blu)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (4K+Blu)
Goosebumps 2 (4K+Blu)
Night School (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Glass (4K+Blu)

$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series

$49.99
Rescue Me: The Complete Series

$79
The Shield: The Complete Series

Price varies
Blood Bath
Blood Hunger: The Films of Jose Larraz
Doom Asylum
Kolobos
The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast
What Have You Done to Solange?
 


