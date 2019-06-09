Sonic Team Racing - $29.99/$23.99 GCU (Switch, PS4, XB1) @ Best Buy
Posted 09 June 2019 - 06:23 AM
Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:24 AM
Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:37 PM
Posted 09 June 2019 - 09:18 PM
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:04 PM
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:15 PM
no.
Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?
No racing game is
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:47 PM
guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:55 PM
Sure made me less interested in it.
Posted Today, 05:12 AM
Posted Today, 05:43 AM
Thanks! Snagged it with the GCU, easily worth it!
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?
All Star Racing Transformed will never get remastered or even re-released on disc because of the licensed characters. Danica Patrick would want more money than Wreck-It Ralph.
Posted Today, 08:04 AM