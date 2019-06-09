Jump to content

Sonic Team Racing - $29.99/$23.99 GCU (Switch, PS4, XB1) @ Best Buy

By litepink, Jun 09 2019 06:23 AM

litepink  

litepink

Posted 09 June 2019 - 06:23 AM

LINK

kube00  

kube00

Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:24 AM

Thanks!

briandadude  

briandadude

Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:37 PM

This will be the retail price in a month or so.

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 09 June 2019 - 09:18 PM

They’re trying to get some sales before Crash comes out.

inkcil  

inkcil

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:04 PM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:15 PM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

no.

No racing game is

NeoStrider  

NeoStrider

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:47 PM

guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:55 PM

guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better

Sure made me less interested in it. 


litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Best Buy has it for $29.99 this week now, updated post.

Licasguy  

Licasguy

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

Thanks! Snagged it with the GCU, easily worth it!


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

All Star Racing Transformed will never get remastered or even re-released on disc because of the licensed characters.  Danica Patrick would want more money than Wreck-It Ralph.


vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

i rather have Danica Patrick excluded and use that money to add hatsune miku, majima, Kazuya, and some persona characters or other Atlus mascots.
