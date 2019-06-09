Jump to content

Team Sonic Racing - $29.99/$23.99 GCU (Switch, PS4, XB1) @ Best Buy

By litepink, Jun 09 2019 06:23 AM

litepink  

litepink

Posted 09 June 2019 - 06:23 AM

LINK

kube00  

kube00

Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:24 AM

Thanks!

briandadude  

briandadude

Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:37 PM

This will be the retail price in a month or so.

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 09 June 2019 - 09:18 PM

They’re trying to get some sales before Crash comes out.

inkcil  

inkcil

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:04 PM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:15 PM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

no.

No racing game is

NeoStrider  

NeoStrider

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:47 PM

guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:55 PM

guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better

Sure made me less interested in it. 


litepink  

litepink

Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:12 AM

Best Buy has it for $29.99 this week now, updated post.

Licasguy  

Licasguy

Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:43 AM

Thanks! Snagged it with the GCU, easily worth it!


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:53 AM

Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?

All Star Racing Transformed will never get remastered or even re-released on disc because of the licensed characters.  Danica Patrick would want more money than Wreck-It Ralph.


vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted 16 June 2019 - 08:04 AM

i rather have Danica Patrick excluded and use that money to add hatsune miku, majima, Kazuya, and some persona characters or other Atlus mascots.

ZiggyGod  

ZiggyGod

Posted 16 June 2019 - 11:48 AM

Which version runs better, PS4 Pro or Xbox One X? Not sure which version to get. Or should I say Fuck those both and get the Switch version? Help!

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 16 June 2019 - 12:09 PM

Should've been its launch price. Hence why it's dropped so soon. Reminiscent of Far Cry New Dawn

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted 16 June 2019 - 12:10 PM

Which version runs better, PS4 Pro or Xbox One X? Not sure which version to get. Or should I say Fuck those both and get the Switch version? Help!


Watch Digital Foundry's overview on YouTube.

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 16 June 2019 - 02:40 PM

Should've been its launch price. Hence why it's dropped so soon. Reminiscent of Far Cry New Dawn


Crash Team Racing is coming out Friday so it’s trying to boost some sales before the release.

awp  

awp

Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:04 PM

I’m enjoying this game and like the new team mechanics.

Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:05 PM

I’m enjoying this game and like the new team mechanics. Funny how people say this should have launched at this price but it did at least launch for $39.99 while Crash Team Racing is a full $59.99.


Crash Team Racing is launching at $39.99 as well.

awp  

awp

Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:06 PM

Crash Team Racing is launching at $39.99 as well.


Yeah, just edited my comment. Strange it was $59.99 on Best Buy a while ago. Probably was a place holder at that time.

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM

For those looking for a solid cart racer I picked it up today and would recommend it for the Switch especially. I know Crash is coming and I may just buy that too, but this has some really solid mechanics which make it unique, especially the team aspect. It controls well, looks great in handheld mode (didn't play it in docked yet), and has some great level design. I am a fan and after having GCU still it made it an easy purchase.

I would have been a little concerned at $40 but still enjoyed it, but after playing it for a while, $30 (or $24 w GCU) feels like the sweet spot.

Now just wondering it Crash will feel the same. This price timing wasnt just a coincidence. It was absolutely a deliberate attempt to sell through a bit more and look better when Crash hits the market this week
