Team Sonic Racing - $29.99/$23.99 GCU (Switch, PS4, XB1) @ Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM

For those looking for a solid cart racer I picked it up today and would recommend it for the Switch especially. I know Crash is coming and I may just buy that too, but this has some really solid mechanics which make it unique, especially the team aspect. It controls well, looks great in handheld mode (didn't play it in docked yet), and has some great level design. I am a fan and after having GCU still it made it an easy purchase.



I would have been a little concerned at $40 but still enjoyed it, but after playing it for a while, $30 (or $24 w GCU) feels like the sweet spot.



Now just wondering it Crash will feel the same. This price timing wasnt just a coincidence. It was absolutely a deliberate attempt to sell through a bit more and look better when Crash hits the market this week

