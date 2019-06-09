Team Sonic Racing - $29.99/$23.99 GCU (Switch, PS4, XB1) @ Best Buy
#1 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2907 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted 09 June 2019 - 06:23 AM
#2 Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary! 10685 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:24 AM
#3 Vita + Xbox CAGiversary! 634 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted 09 June 2019 - 08:37 PM
#4 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2351 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted 09 June 2019 - 09:18 PM
#5 Banception...Baseball Ban in a Best Buy CAGiversary! 1205 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:04 PM
- whoknows likes this
#6
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:15 PM
no.
Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?
No racing game is
- gospelman likes this
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 420 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:47 PM
guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better
#8 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 4097 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted 10 June 2019 - 04:55 PM
guess making it all Sonic didn't make it sell better
Sure made me less interested in it.
#9 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2907 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:12 AM
#10 Boosh! CAGiversary! 279 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:43 AM
Thanks! Snagged it with the GCU, easily worth it!
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6717 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 05:53 AM
Is this better than all star racing transformed on the last Gen?
All Star Racing Transformed will never get remastered or even re-released on disc because of the licensed characters. Danica Patrick would want more money than Wreck-It Ralph.
#12 World Warrior CAGiversary! 2224 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 08:04 AM
- ar4757 likes this
#13 Aspiring Hero CAGiversary! 395 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 11:48 AM
#14
Posted 16 June 2019 - 12:09 PM
#15
Posted 16 June 2019 - 12:10 PM
Which version runs better, PS4 Pro or Xbox One X? Not sure which version to get. Or should I say those both and get the Switch version? Help!
Watch Digital Foundry's overview on YouTube.
#16 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2351 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 02:40 PM
Should've been its launch price. Hence why it's dropped so soon. Reminiscent of Far Cry New Dawn
Crash Team Racing is coming out Friday so it’s trying to boost some sales before the release.
- BobbyTastic likes this
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9234 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:04 PM
#18
Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:05 PM
I’m enjoying this game and like the new team mechanics. Funny how people say this should have launched at this price but it did at least launch for $39.99 while Crash Team Racing is a full $59.99.
Crash Team Racing is launching at $39.99 as well.
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9234 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted 16 June 2019 - 03:06 PM
Crash Team Racing is launching at $39.99 as well.
Yeah, just edited my comment. Strange it was $59.99 on Best Buy a while ago. Probably was a place holder at that time.
#20 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 227 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:42 AM
I would have been a little concerned at $40 but still enjoyed it, but after playing it for a while, $30 (or $24 w GCU) feels like the sweet spot.
Now just wondering it Crash will feel the same. This price timing wasnt just a coincidence. It was absolutely a deliberate attempt to sell through a bit more and look better when Crash hits the market this week