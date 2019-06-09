Saw this over on SD didn't see it posted here... currently shows as OOS online for x1/switch but may be available in store or price match to best buy
link to SD thread: https://slickdeals.n...t?src=catpagev2
link to target site: https://www.target.c...per bomberman r
Super Bomberman R: Shiny Edition (PS4/X1/SW) $9.99 @ Target ymmv
By marcopolo, Today, 08:42 PM
Posted Today, 08:42 PM
Posted Today, 10:07 PM
One local store showed $9.99 online. The other local store showed $39.99.
Went 5 hours ago to the one showing $9.99 online had the sale tag for $9.99 next to the spot on the shelf.
Called the other store to make sure they would price match, and they said ONLY if it said that price when changing the store to see their own availability.
Good luck everyone.
Posted Today, 10:10 PM
Bought it and immediately traded to GameStop next door for $5 profit.