CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

CAGcast #593: Definitely a Stealth Game

The gang talks water slide vacations, Mission Impossible Fallout spoilers, Aladdin, E3 Preview, Death Stranding, and so much more!

HORI Real Arcade Pro (Soul Calibur VI Edition) - PlayStation 4 $99.73 Amazon

By Ervgotti85, Today, 12:04 PM

Ervgotti85  

Ervgotti85

Posted Today, 12:04 PM

HORI Real Arcade Pro (Soul Calibur VI Edition) - PlayStation 4 https://www.amazon.c...i_tBK.CbHA0BJ1D

Edit now $100.78

opportunity777  

opportunity777

Posted Today, 12:33 PM

Anyone care to chime in how this compares to the old Mad Catz controllers? 


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 12:51 PM

That's fantastic for anyone that doesn't plan on customizing frequently. It's a little bit of a hassle to open up, especially compared to the MC/Razer sticks. Rock solid construction out of the box.


fujishig  

fujishig

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

Anyone care to chime in how this compares to the old Mad Catz controllers? 

If you have those it's probably a better deal to just get an adapter.

 

Price seems to be like 120 now.


