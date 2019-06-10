HORI Real Arcade Pro (Soul Calibur VI Edition) - PlayStation 4 $99.73 Amazon
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 921 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:04 PM
Edit now $100.78
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#2 Disco Fever CAGiversary! 5201 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:33 PM
Anyone care to chime in how this compares to the old Mad Catz controllers?
#3
Posted Today, 12:51 PM
That's fantastic for anyone that doesn't plan on customizing frequently. It's a little bit of a hassle to open up, especially compared to the MC/Razer sticks. Rock solid construction out of the box.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 946 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:22 PM
Anyone care to chime in how this compares to the old Mad Catz controllers?
If you have those it's probably a better deal to just get an adapter.
Price seems to be like 120 now.